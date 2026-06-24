LA's BEST Secures Major Grant to Launch Digital Equity Program Across 10 Los Angeles School Communities

Backed by top state and local leaders, the Digital Bridges Initiative will deliver guided technology training, tutoring and take-home devices to 2,000 LAUSD students and their family members

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LA's BEST has been awarded a nearly $720,000 California Advanced Services Fund Broadband Adoption Account grant to launch its Digital Bridges Initiative across 10 Los Angeles school communities. The second-largest grant in LA's BEST history, the investment will expand digital literacy, hands-on technology learning that fits within the newly adopted LAUSD screen time policy and practical technology support for students and families.

The Digital Bridges Initiative will provide digital literacy support to approximately 2,000 students and family members across 10 Los Angeles school communities. Students will receive age-appropriate instruction in digital citizenship, coding, robotics, media production and emerging technology, while parents and caregivers will build skills in online safety, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and digital tools that support career and family needs.

"As we set stronger guardrails around screen time, we also have to ensure students and families are not left behind in an increasingly digital world," said LAUSD Board Member Nick Melvoin. "LA's BEST's Digital Bridges Initiative is a strong example of what balanced technology access can look like: guided learning, practical skills and a focus on student well-being."

"Despite California being home to cutting-edge technology and brilliant innovation, there are drastic barriers to accessing it, especially for my communities in Los Angeles," said Assemblymember Mark González, who represents Downtown Los Angeles, Boyle Heights, Koreatown, and surrounding neighborhoods. "Access to reliable internet, low levels of digital literacy, and financial obstacles leave technology just outside of one's grasp. I am so incredibly grateful for the work that LA's BEST has put into bridging that divide, and I look forward to future partnerships as they expand their services with this grant!"

"Ensuring digital fairness is fundamental to educational justice," said Michele Broadnax, President and CEO of LA's BEST. "Our community-focused approach prioritizes active listening to our students and their families, followed by the delivery of tailored resources, aligned with District policies. With this significant funding, we are transforming that pledge into tangible technological empowerment throughout the communities we serve."

Grant funding will also support in-classroom computing devices, qualifying take-home devices, technical support, curriculum delivery, family engagement and program implementation.

Funding for this project has been provided through a grant by the Broadband Adoption Account of the California Advanced Services Fund, a program administered by the California Public Utilities Commission.

Supporters Include:

Mark González, Assembly Majority Whip

María Elena Durazo, California State Senator

Lola Smallwood-Cuevas, State Senator

Holly J. Mitchell, Los Angeles County Supervisor

Lindsey P. Horvath, Los Angeles County Supervisor

Hugo Soto-Martínez, Los Angeles City Councilmember

Mike A. Gipson, Assemblymember

Sade Elhawary, Assemblymember

Edwin Rodarte, Los Angeles Public Library

Samuel Garrison, University of Southern California

Participating School Communities:

109th Elementary School

112th Street Elementary School

Aurora Elementary School

Esperanza Elementary School

Hoover Street Elementary School

Dolores Huerta Elementary School

Menlo Avenue Elementary STEAM Magnet

Miller Elementary School

Sally Ride Elementary Smart Academy

Santa Monica Boulevard Community Charter School

About LA's BEST

LA's BEST Expanded Learning Program provides no-cost, safe and enriching before school, afterschool and summer programs for children across Los Angeles. Founded in 1988 as a public-private partnership between the City of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Unified School District and the private sector, LA's BEST serves more than 24,000 students annually at LAUSD elementary school campuses. Through academic support, arts, wellness, social and emotional learning, enrichment and family engagement, LA's BEST helps children and communities thrive.

Media Contact:

Tulasi Lovell

Director of Marketing & Communications

LA's BEST Expanded Learning Program

[email protected]

SOURCE LA's Best