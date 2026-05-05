Las Vegas, Nevada's Robert Massi and Kevin Hernandez Announce Merger and Rising Stars Super Lawyers Recognition

Las Vegas Firm Offers Personal Injury and Estate Planning Representation Backed by a Decade of Peer-Recognized Legal Achievement.

LAS VEGAS, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas consumer and injury law attorneys Kevin L. Hernandez and Robert G. Massi have merged their respective practices to form Hernandez & Massi, a consumer and injury law firm dedicated to personal injury and consumer protection across the Las Vegas metropolitan area. The merger pairs Hernandez's decade-long recognition as a Super Lawyers Rising Star, awarded consecutively from 2016 to 2025, with Massi's established background in client advocacy, positioning the combined firm as a comprehensive legal pillar for Nevada residents. Individuals seeking guidance on personal injury claims or estate planning can explore the firm's legal resource blog at https://hernandezandmassi.com/blog/.

"We're proud to announce the merger of our firms, bringing together experience, integrity, and a shared commitment to serving our community," said Kevin L. Hernandez, partner at Hernandez & Massi. "Together, we combine personalized counsel with broad legal expertise to deliver results that matter. You're never just another case to us."

A Decade of Recognized Legal Excellence in Las Vegas

The merger pairs Hernandez's decade-long recognition as a Super Lawyers Rising Star, awarded consecutively from 2016 through 2025, with Massi's established background in client advocacy, positioning the combined firm as a comprehensive legal resource for Nevada residents. The Super Lawyers Rising Stars selection process uses a peer-influenced, research-driven methodology to identify the top 5% of attorneys annually, evaluating candidates on professional achievement and reputation within the legal community.

Hernandez & Massi represent clients across a broad range of personal injury and legal matters and frequently report on legal issues that are more complex than they appear. The firm conducts thorough case investigations to pursue fair compensation, drawing on extensive knowledge of insurance company evaluation practices. Practice areas include:

Car, truck, and motorcycle accidents — collision claims involving commercial carriers, rideshare vehicles, and individual drivers

Slip-and-falls and premises liability — negligence-based claims arising from unsafe property conditions

Consumer law — Consumer law disputes involving unfair business practices and consumer protection violations

An Advocate for Estate Planning Legal Challenges in Nevada

Beyond injury representation, Hernandez & Massi offers estate planning services, including the preparation of wills, trusts, and related legal documents. This practice area addresses a legal challenge many Las Vegas residents face without realizing the stakes involved. One common example is the handwritten, or holographic, will. Under Nevada law, a holographic will is legally valid, but only when three specific requirements are met. Nevada Revised Statute 133.090 requires that the signature, the date, and all material provisions be written entirely in the testator's own hand. Missing even one element can give a court reason to question or reject the document, potentially exposing an estate to disputes or intestate succession, meaning assets may not pass to the people the deceased intended. The firm's legal resource blog at https://hernandezandmassi.com/blog/ addresses estate planning questions like these, helping Nevada residents understand their options before problems arise.

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Hernandez & Massi, Consumer and Injury Attorneys, is a client-focused law firm dedicated to protecting the rights of individuals and families across the state. The firm provides skilled legal representation in Personal Injury, Consumer Law, and Wills, Trusts & Estate planning bringing focused advocacy and personalized counsel to every matter it handles. At Hernandez & Massi, the mission is straightforward: to remove uncertainty from the legal process and deliver clear, strategic guidance at every stage of a client's case. The firm believes that every client's situation is unique and deserves a tailored legal strategy, not a one-size-fits-all approach. From the initial consultation through final resolution, the firm is committed to open communication, transparency, and outcomes that protect what matters most to its clients. Contact the Henderson or Las Vegas offices through our website https://hernandezandmassi.com/

SOURCE Hernandez & Massi