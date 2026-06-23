Las Vegas Sands Continues its Commitment to Ending Youth Homelessness in Nevada with a $300,000 Donation to Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth

The 2026 Sands Cares contribution is funding programs for youth in crisis, capacity-building for NPHY and lasting solutions through the Movement to End Youth Homelessness in Nevada.

LAS VEGAS, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) has contributed $300,000 to Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth (NPHY), bringing its total contributions for NPHY's programs to address the growing population of youth experiencing homelessness in Clark County and the nonprofit's role in spearheading the statewide Movement to End Youth Homelessness to $3.2 million since 2014.

In 2025, Nevada's first statewide study on youth homelessness found that almost 3,000 unaccompanied youth across Nevada accessed homeless services in one year. The study also examined young people falling through the cracks of systems and determined that the true number of young people experiencing homelessness across the state could be as high as more than 33,000 in a single year. At the same time, NPHY also has experienced unprecedented levels of uncertainty regarding government funding at federal and local levels.

Sands' focus on helping end youth homelessness is one of the company's top community engagement priorities at corporate headquarters, and the 2026 Sands Cares investment supports three foundational areas: funding programs for youth in crisis; providing capacity-building support to facilitate NPHY's growth; and continuing to underwrite NPHY's leadership of Nevada's Movement to End Youth Homelessness.

With Sands Cares' support, NPHY served 726 individual youth in 2025 across its core programs, the most youth the organization has ever assisted in one year, and made more than 17,000 contacts with youth in need via outreach efforts. NPHY's emergency shelter also is now one of the only privately funded emergency shelters in Southern Nevada and the only shelter that serves unaccompanied minors experiencing homelessness.

"Sands has been a transformational partner for more than 10 years, consistently supporting our vision to be Nevada's leading advocate and service provider for youth experiencing homelessness," Arash Ghafoori, CEO of NPHY, said. "The company has helped us give youth in crisis a pathway to stability while fueling our vision toward lasting solutions that overcome one of the most critical issues in our community and state. Our partnership is again leading us toward another milestone as we kick off development of the state's first stand-alone plan to end youth homelessness this year and bring statewide stakeholders together to contribute to this work at the 10th annual Nevada Youth Homelessness Summit in November."

The 2026 Sands Cares contribution to NPHY continues the company's long-standing support for the following initiatives.

Providing Immediate Relief to Youth in Crisis: A portion of the Sands Cares funding is underwriting NPHY's comprehensive continuum of care for young people experiencing homelessness, which includes outreach efforts, Safe Place mobile crisis intervention, family reunification, the drop-in center, and housing programs spanning emergency shelter, transitional housing and rapid-re-housing. This year's Sands Cares funding is enabling NPHY to work on increasing emergency shelter beds by 50% without changing or increasing its shelter staffing model.

Capacity-Building to Strengthen NPHY: NPHY is restructuring functions previously housed under a central development department into three entities: a development department; an impact, systems and policy department; and an advocacy and communications department. Separating these functions will enable the organization to best capitalize on development and communication opportunities while focusing other staff on leading systems-level work. Sands Cares funding is empowering this transition through underwriting of staffing and other infrastructure needs.

Advocating for Lasting Solutions and Systemic Change: The third component of the Sands Cares donation is continued investment in NPHY's leadership of the statewide Movement to End Youth Homelessness, including Sands' co-presentation of the 2026 Nevada Youth Homelessness Summit with NPHY. Other NPHY activities supported through this funding include launching the statewide process to create Nevada's first standalone plan to end youth homelessness, establishing the first statewide Movement Youth Action Board, establishing and supporting regional youth action boards across the state, bringing Movement Institute trainings to northern Nevada for the first time, and continuing advocacy to strengthen higher education access for vulnerable young people.

"Our commitment to ending youth homelessness remains strong – yet the challenges have only gotten stronger as incidence rates in our state continue to rise," Ron Reese, senior vice president of global communications and corporate affairs, said. "We cannot rest on what has been done in the past if we are to ensure safety nets are in place for our most vulnerable youth. NPHY continues to evolve solutions to help youth in crisis move beyond their situations and has a sound vision for how our state can mobilize to end youth homelessness. That's why we continue to invest in their mission."

To learn more about Sands Cares, visit sands.com/responsibility/communities/.

To learn more about Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth, visit https://nphy.org/.

About Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth

NPHY is the most comprehensive service provider for the thousands of homeless youth in Southern Nevada, serving hundreds of youth through core programs and touching the lives of thousands more through outreach each year. NPHY's programs stabilize homeless teens' lives, meeting their immediate needs and providing a safe, supportive environment and a path to self-sufficiency. Through work with homeless youth, NPHY creates productive, healthy adults who contribute to society. Strengthening and complementing the high-quality direct services for homeless youth, NPHY is dedicated to advocating with and for the Las Vegas Valley's homeless youth population and serves as a leader in systems-level efforts to eliminate homelessness among Nevada's youth. For more information or to support our life-changing work for homeless youth, please visit www.nphy.org.

About Sands (NYSE: LVS)

Sands is the leading global developer and operator of integrated resorts. The company's iconic properties drive valuable leisure and business tourism and deliver significant economic benefits, sustained job creation, financial opportunities for local businesses and community investment to help make its host regions ideal places to live, work and visit.

Sands' portfolio of properties includes Marina Bay Sands ® in Singapore and The Venetian® Macao, The Londoner Macao ® , The Parisian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao and Four Seasons® Hotel Macao , and Sands® Macao in Macao SAR, China, through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd.

Dedicated to being a leader in corporate responsibility, Sands is anchored by the core tenets of serving people, communities and the planet. The company's ESG leadership has led to inclusion on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices for World and North America, as well as Fortune's list of the World's Most Admired Companies. To learn more, visit www.sands.com.

SOURCE Las Vegas Sands Corp.