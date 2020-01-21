Las Vegas Sands Named to Fortune's "World's Most Admired Companies" List

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) has been named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" in Fortune's annual list of the most respected and reputable businesses, marking the company's fourth straight appearance—and the seventh in eight years—on the annual list of global corporate leaders. Companies are named to the prestigious list based on input from peers, analysts and leaders in their industries.

"Being included among the top companies in the world, year after year, is a testament to our innovation in the Integrated Resort business, consistently solid operational execution and financial performance and, especially, our reputation as being a good corporate citizen committed to making the communities in which we operate better places to live and work," said Sheldon G. Adelson, chairman and chief executive officer of Las Vegas Sands. "Thanks to the strength of our leadership team and our Team Members' unwavering commitment to delivering on the company's plans and programs, Sands has built an enduring reputation as a global hospitality and business leader."

As the world's largest developer and operator of world-class Integrated Resorts serving both the business and leisure tourism markets, Sands pioneered the convention-based Integrated Resort model, which combines state-of-the-art meeting and convention facilities with luxury hotel rooms and suites, gaming, expansive retail offerings, celebrity-chef restaurants, live entertainment and a wide-range of other attractions and offerings.

To develop the "World's Most Admired Companies" list, Fortune collaborated with partner Korn Ferry Hay Group on a corporate reputation survey encompassing candidate companies from an initial pool of the largest U.S. companies along with Fortune's Global 500 database. For the final list of best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors and analysts to rate companies in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and the ability to attract talent. To be listed, a company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be ranked.

About Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS)

Las Vegas Sands is the world's pre-eminent developer and operator of world-class Integrated Resorts. We deliver unrivaled economic benefits to the communities in which we operate.

Sands created the meetings, incentives, convention and exhibition (MICE)-based Integrated Resort. Our industry-leading Integrated Resorts provide substantial contributions to our host communities including growth in leisure and business tourism, sustained job creation and ongoing financial opportunities for local small and medium-sized businesses.

Our properties include The Venetian Resort and Sands Expo in Las Vegas, and the iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. Through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd., we have developed the largest portfolio of properties on the Cotai Strip in Macao, including The Venetian Macao, The Plaza and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Sands Cotai Central and The Parisian Macao, as well as the Sands Macao on the Macao Peninsula.

Sands is dedicated to being a good corporate citizen, anchored by the core tenets of serving people, planet and communities. We deliver a great working environment for 50,000 team members worldwide, drive social impact through the Sands Cares charitable giving and community engagement program and lead in environmental performance through the award-winning Sands ECO360 global sustainability program. To learn more, please visit www.sands.com.

