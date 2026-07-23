LAS VEGAS TEAMSTERS AT VESTIS AUTHORIZE STRIKE OVER UNFAIR LABOR PRACTICES

Workers Demand Company Stop Harassment, Disrespect

LAS VEGAS, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at Vestis' Las Vegas facility have voted unanimously to authorize an unfair labor practice strike if the company fails to end its illegal behaviors and hold local management accountable for the treatment of employees. The workers, members of Teamsters Local 14, are calling on Vestis' senior leadership to engage directly and in good faith before the dispute escalates further.

"For more than a year, Teamsters have faced threats, harassment, intimidation, and disrespect from a service manager at the Las Vegas facility that has created a hostile and unsustainable work environment — and it must stop immediately," said Jason Gateley, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 14. "In one specific example, a Teamster says he was denied permission to leave to be at the hospital for the birth of his child. We have raised these concerns repeatedly through the chain of command — before this contract expired on May 1 and again at the bargaining table — but regional management has failed to acknowledge the seriousness of the conduct."

Last week, Local 14 filed an unfair labor practice charge against Vestis over alleged threats of retaliation against workers for engaging in union activity. The local union has said it will continue to pursue charges and lawful workplace action as long as the company's conduct interferes with workers' rights and violates the National Labor Relations Act.

Workers are demanding that upper management take the concerns seriously, meet directly with Local 14 and worker representatives, review the conduct at the Las Vegas facility, and commit that no worker will be retaliated against for raising concerns or taking part in protected activity. Vestis Teamsters have had a long-standing, positive relationship with their employer and want that relationship to continue — but only if the company restores a safe and respectful workplace.

Teamsters Local 14 represents workers across Las Vegas and Southern Nevada, fighting for fair contracts, safe workplaces, and respect on the job. Visit Teamsters14.com for more information. Follow us on Instagram @Teamsters_14, on X @14Teamsters, and on Facebook at Facebook.com/Teamsters14.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 14