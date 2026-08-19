LaserAway, Nation's Largest Aesthetic Dermatology Brand, Opens Its 227th Clinic

Milestone: LOCATED AT 726 KINGWOOD DR, KINGWOOD, TX 77339, this clinic opening marks 20 years of uninterrupted growth for the founder-led, Los Angeles–based company.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LaserAway, the nation's leader in aesthetic dermatology today announced the opening of its 227th location in Kingwood, TX. The opening celebrates the company's 20th Anniversary which takes place this year and reflects two decades of continuous growth without a single clinic closure, a rare achievement in retail and the medical aesthetics category.

Founded in 2006 by Dr. Roy Winston and brothers Scott, Brock, and Todd Heckmann, LaserAway has evolved from a single West Hollywood, CA clinic into the largest nationwide aesthetics and dermatology company in the country. All LaserAway locations are privately owned and operated with no franchises. LaserAway's success was built on a simple but disruptive idea: that industry-leading, safe, and effective aesthetic dermatological treatments should be available for everyone.

"When we opened our first clinic on Sunset Boulevard, we knew there was a massive opportunity to make these treatments accessible to everyone—not just a privileged few," said Scott Heckmann, co-founder and CEO of LaserAway. "From day one, our mission has been to combine medical precision with modern convenience, giving people safe, effective results in a setting that feels approachable and empowering."

LaserAway currently operates in 36 states and all treatments are performed by licensed medical professionals (NPs, PAs, RNs). LaserAway's Chief Medical Officer is Dr. Will Kirby. Dr. Kirby leads LaserAway's Medical Board, which consists of a team of over 25 board-certified dermatologists.

The Kingwood, TX location, like all LaserAway locations, will provide a full range of non- and minimally-invasive aesthetic services, including laser hair removal, Botox®, dermal fillers, skin rejuvenation and body contouring treatments such as CoolSculpting® and Thermage®. It will also feature LaserAway Wellness Injections, administered by medical professionals to support safe, clinically monitored results.

For more information on the brand, please visit laseraway.com.

ABOUT LASERAWAY

LaserAway® is the nation's leader in aesthetic dermatology, offering customized treatments tailored to patient needs with a team of more than 25 board-certified dermatologists and 700 nurses in its 227 locations across the country. It specializes in a full suite of non- and minimally-invasive aesthetic treatments, including laser hair removal, laser tattoo removal, laser skin rejuvenation, body contouring, skin tightening, injectables, and skincare products. LaserAway is committed to providing high-quality, results-driven skincare solutions in a modern and welcoming environment. For more information, visit the brand on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, LinkedIn, or at www.laseraway.com.

SOURCE LaserAway, LLC.