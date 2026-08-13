Last Chance for Animals Condemns York University for Ignoring Public Outcry and Continuing to Defend Cruel Primate Research Program Despite Investigation Documenting Suffering of Nine Macaques

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Last Chance for Animals (LCA) received a letter from York University on August 12, 2026, stating it had allegedly been cleared by the Canadian Council on Animal Care (CCAC) of any animal mistreatment violations and stands behind its primate research. Further, York declined a meeting with LCA to discuss the disturbing investigation findings.

A macaque named Kenny sits in isolation at a York University laboratory.

This comes more than three months after LCA released its undercover investigation documenting the suffering of nine rhesus macaques used in neuroscience research at the university. During that time, York University remained silent as LCA, local activists, and thousands of members of the public demanded answers.

LCA believed the findings of the investigation violated CCAC Guidelines on the Standards of Care for Non-Human Primates and filed a complaint against York University with the CCAC. LCA has reached out to the CCAC for updates and has not received a response. LCA disagrees with the alleged decision by the CCAC to clear York University's primate research program of animal mistreatment violations.

LCA's nine-month undercover investigation, conducted from August 2024 through May 2025, documented:

Macaques living in small, barren cages who are unable to exhibit natural behaviors.

Macaques with visible cranial implants, some of which were encrusted with blood. One of the macaques picked at his implant and pulled it out.

Most of the macaques were socially isolated, and almost all exhibited stereotypic behavior.

All macaques wore restraint collars 24/7; some had trouble swallowing.

Most of the macaques were on water control; one macaque drank his own urine.

Following the release of the investigation, LCA and the Toronto animal rights community have held monthly protests at York University. Over 14,000 individual messages to York University officials have been sent, calling for an end to its primate research and the release of the macaques to a sanctuary.

"After LCA documented the suffering of the macaques, we are outraged that York University is using the CCAC's alleged conclusion to shut the door on this matter," said Chris DeRose, Founder and President of Last Chance for Animals.

"This does not make the suffering disappear. It does not change what our cameras captured. And it does not change what these macaques endured. LCA will keep putting pressure on York University, rallying supporters, and doing everything we can to get answers and to end cruel primate research.

"We are not giving up," DeRose added. "In fact, this is far from over. The public deserves to know why the CCAC made this decision and explain in detail how they determined this cruel treatment of animals is justified. We will continue to expose what happens to animals behind the closed doors of university laboratories and continue fighting for the York 9."

To view the investigation, newly released footage, and learn how to take action, visit www.lcanimal.org.

ABOUT LAST CHANCE FOR ANIMALS

Last Chance for Animals (LCA) is an international non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating animal exploitation through education, investigations, legislation, and public awareness campaigns. Since its formation in 1984, LCA has succeeded as one of the nation's pioneer animal advocacy groups. LCA's educational and public outreach programs have empowered the public to make positive changes for animals in their communities. For more information, visit LCAnimal.org.

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SOURCE Last Chance For Animals