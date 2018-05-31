Latin America Commercial Prepaid Card Market Intelligence Databook 2018

News provided by

Research and Markets

13:00 ET

DUBLIN, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Latin America Commercial Prepaid Card Market Intelligence Databook - Market Size and Forecast (2013-2022) by Business Expense Card, Payroll Card, Employee & Partner Incentive Card, Consumer Incentive Card, by Company Size, Function" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This product is a bundled offering, combining 4 countries. This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. The report provides a detailed data centric trend analysis of Latin America corporate prepaid cards market, covering over 10 market segments and sub-segments for each of the 4 countries.

Scope

  • Market data: It details market opportunities across key corporate prepaid card segments and overall prepaid card market for the period 2013-2022 and identifies potential risks. Market estimates and forecasts assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.
  • Prepaid segments by card function: Overall closed loop and open loop segments
  • Prepaid card categories: Business expense card, payroll card, corporate incentive card, consumer incentive card
  • Consumer segments: Corporate
  • Country Covered: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

2 Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

3 Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021

4 Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021

5 Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

6 Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics

7 Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

8 Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

9 Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

10 Employee/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/clg34f/latin_america?w=5

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com  

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/latin-america-commercial-prepaid-card-market-intelligence-databook-2018-300656621.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

12:45 ET Global Nacelle-mounted LIDAR Systems Market for Wind Industry...

12:30 ET Europe Travel Prepaid Card Market Databook 2018

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Latin America Commercial Prepaid Card Market Intelligence Databook 2018

News provided by

Research and Markets

13:00 ET