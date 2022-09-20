Latin America Data Center Rack Markets, 2022-2027 - Adoption of OCP Scale Infrastructure is Gaining Traction / Taller, Deeper, and Wider Racks are Witnessing Growth in Adoption

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America Data Center Rack Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Latin America data center rack market investments are led by Brazil, which accounted for around 50% of the industry investments in 2021.

The growth in cloud computing and the growing interest of global cloud service providers will also increase the demand for OCP scale infrastructure, including taller, deeper, and broader rack solutions among extensive data center facilities.

Adopting HPC technologies such as AI, big data, and IoT plays a significant role in developing advanced OCP scale rack infrastructure, including converged and hyper-converged infrastructure.

Vendors such as Huawei Technologies, Cisco Systems, Delta Electronics, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv are also a part of the OCP community. They continuously innovate their infrastructure offerings to match the current industry trends and demand.

MARKET TRENDS

Adoption of OCP Scale Infrastructure is Gaining Traction

Organizations have started adopting OCP infrastructure designs. To support the adoption of OCP designs, the OCP community introduced Open Rack standards, which enable the development of rack infrastructure and facilitate flexible mounting of OCP IT infrastructure solutions.

The development of cloud data centers by hyperscale operators, such as AWS, Microsoft, and Google, will adopt OCP rack infrastructure in data centers. Moreover, organizations that are not part of the OCP community are involved in adopting OCP infrastructure solutions from authorized suppliers.

Taller, Deeper, and Wider Racks are Witnessing Growth in Adoption

Almost all rack vendors incorporate taller racks into their portfolio, including servers and network cabinets taller than the industry-standard 42U configuration.

In recent years, infrastructure adoption in rack also included UPS systems that are primarily of 2U configuration and modern IT equipment that require multiple cable connections and generates more heat. These requirements lead to the procurement of broader and deeper racks in data centers.

Many data center operators plan to optimize space and improve efficiency in their facilities. This prompts operators to opt for customized taller, more comprehensive, and deeper rack solutions per their operational and space requirements.

Adoption of Rack Standards, such as the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC)

The IEC 60297 standard specifies mechanical structures that house electronic equipment, including mechanical structures of 19-inch data center racks. This standard has multiple sub-parts that elaborate the dimensions for rack parts such as front panels, chassis, sub-racks, and associated units such as injector/extractor handles, keying, and alignment points.

Vendors in the Latin America data center rack market, such as Eaton, offer rack cabinet solutions approved by IEC standards.

Segmentation Analysis

The Latin America data center rack market has several global rack infrastructure providers, offering a range of rack cabinets between heights below 42U to above 42U. Most data center operators in the region adopt rack cabinets of sizes between 42U to 47U. Operators such as Equinix adopts racks of heights ranging from 42U to 47U.

Most investments were made by colocation data center operators that aided significant growth in the market in 2021 in comparison to the last year.

The number of shipments of rack cabinets grew by over 3% in 2021, aided by the growing construction of data centers in the region, along with the expansion of existing facilities.

Industry share of rack units of height between 42 U to 47 U is growing in terms of investments aided by growth in the construction of data centers of power capacity up to 5 MW at increasing locations.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

In terms of shipments, the market is led by Brazil with a market share of around 53% in 2021, followed by Mexico with a share of about 27%. Other countries such as Colombia, Chile, and other countries collectively contributed 20% of the market share in 2021.

The Latin America data center rack market in shipments is expected to grow at an absolute growth rate of around 77.62% between 2021 and 2027, with Chile expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12.34% during the forecast period.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The market has several data center rack infrastructure providers such as Austin Hughes Electronics, Chatsworth Products, Cisco Systems, Delta Electronics, Belden, Eaton, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Panduit, Schneider Electric, and others.



The data center rack market is moving toward adopting customized rack infrastructure solutions, thereby reducing the standard rack adoption. Moreover, initiatives such as OCP are prompting mega and hyperscale enterprise data center operators to adopt open designs for racks. Colocation providers are increasingly designing their facilities using available rack systems.



Prominent Data Center Rack Vendors

Austin Hughes Electronics

Belden

Chatsworth Products (CPI)

Cisco Systems

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

Inspur

Oracle

Panduit

Schneider Electric

Schroff (NVENT)

Startech.com

Vertiv

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Premium Insights

7.1 Key Highlights:

7.2 Segmentation Analysis

7.3 Key Trends in 2022

7.4 Geographical Analysis

7.5 Market Vendor Analysis



8 Introduction

8.1 Latin America Data Center Rack Market Overview

8.2 Growing Rack Power Density



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Growth in 5G & Edge Data Center Deployments

9.2 Adoption of Ai, Big Data & Iot

9.3 Adoption of Ocp-Scale Infrastructure



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Adoption of Cloud Services

10.2 Growing Colocation Data Center Investments

10.3 Effect of Covid-19 on Data Center Infrastructure

10.4 Investments in Modular Data Center Solutions

10.5 Adoption of Taller, Deeper and Wider Racks



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Supply Chain Disruptions

11.2 Availability of Low-Cost Solutions

11.3 Innovations on It Infrastructure



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Shipment: Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

12.4 Five Forces Analysis



13 Product

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Enclosures & Cabinets

13.3 Accessories



14 End-user

14.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Shipments: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.3 Colocation Data Centers

14.4 Enterprise Data Centers



15 Rack Size

15.1 Shipments: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.3 Asp of Racks by Rack Size

15.4 Below 42U

15.5 42U

15.6 45U-47U

15.7 48U

15.8 Other Rack Units



16 Geography

16.1 Shipment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine by Geography

16.2 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine by Geography

16.3 Brazil

16.4 Mexico

16.5 Chile

16.6 Colombia

16.7 Other Latin American Countries



17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Competition Overview

