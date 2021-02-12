Latin America Fracture Management Market Report 2020: Opportunities in Marketing Initiatives to Create Brand Awareness and Boost Product Sales

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America Fracture Management Market Research Report: By Type, Material, Gender, End User - Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

LATAM fracture management market is projected to generate a revenue of $1,002.9 million by 2030, rising from $592.0 million in 2019, progressing at a 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030).



The prevalence of osteoporosis in Latin America (LATAM) has been growing at a rapid pace. The bone diseases causes the loss of bone density, which, in turn, raises the risk of fractures in the body. In LATAM, osteoporosis is among the key causes for the growing incidence of fractures. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, people in the region are projected to suffer from about 655,648 hip fractures by 2050.



This growing prevalence of osteoporosis and rising incidence of fractures are leading to the increasing need for fracture management in the region. The major function of fracture management is to decrease the open or closed fracture in a way that will result in the restoration of normal anatomy.



It further needs to maintain the reduced position via fixation/immobilization technique, which is adequate for withstanding the potential for loss of reduction due to deformation or other external forces. Internal and external are the two types of fracture management, between which, the demand for internal fracture management is projected to increase at a rapid pace in the near future. The increasing incidence of road injuries and severe bone fractures are driving the demand for internal fracture management in LATAM.



The material used for fracture management are synthetic, plaster of Paris (POP), bioabsorbable, and metallic. Most of the plating systems, screws, hip plates, and other types of plating system accessories are primarily made up of surgical steel, stainless steel, or other kinds of metals, owing to which, the demand for metallic material has been high in the region. They are crucial elements when it comes to fracture management, since they return the lost physical strength and rigidness to the body.



Fracture management products and materials are used at ambulatory surgery centers, clinics & orthopedic centers, and hospitals, out of which, hospitals are expected to create high demand for them in the coming years. These medical settings offer the best trauma management facilities, which can be ascribed to the fact that they have a 24/7 availability of staff and medical devices which are needed to treat such patients.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Analysis Period

1.5 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.6 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Baseline Methodology

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Data Triangulation

2.6 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition

4.1.1 By Type

4.1.1.1 External

4.1.1.1.1 Casts

4.1.1.1.2 Splints

4.1.1.1.3 Paddings and stockinettes

4.1.1.1.4 Cast saw

4.1.1.1.5 Others

4.1.1.2 Internal

4.1.1.2.1 Plates and screws

4.1.1.2.2 Hip screws

4.1.1.2.3 Others

4.1.2 By Material

4.1.2.1 Metallic

4.1.2.2 Bioabsorbable

4.1.2.3 POP

4.1.2.4 Synthetic

4.1.3 By Gender

4.1.3.1 Men

4.1.3.2 Women

4.1.4 By End User

4.1.4.1 Hospitals

4.1.4.2 Clinics and orthopedic centers

4.1.4.3 ASCs

4.1.4.4 Others

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Increasing penetration of advanced products

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 High prevalence of osteoporosis in regional demographics

4.2.2.2 Rising healthcare expenditure

4.2.2.3 Surging geriatric population

4.2.2.4 High incidence of road accidents

4.2.2.5 Increasing awareness of fracture management products

4.2.2.6 Surge in the number of hip and knee replacement surgeries

4.2.2.7 Impact analysis of drivers on the market forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 Low focus on epidemiological studies

4.2.3.2 Limited clinical evidence to support the therapeutic efficacy of products

4.2.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on the market forecast

4.2.4 Opportunities

4.2.4.1 Marketing initiatives to create brand awareness and boost product sales

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4 Impact of COVID-19



Chapter 5. LATAM Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Internal, by Type

5.1.2 External, by Type

5.2 By Material

5.3 By Gender

5.4 By End User

5.5 By Country



Chapter 6. Brazil Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Mexico Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. Argentina Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. Colombia Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. Chile Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Peru Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 12. Ecuador Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Brand Mapping

13.2 Strategic Developments

13.2.1 Product Launch and Approval

13.2.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

13.2.3 Others



Chapter 14. Company Profiles

DeRoyal Industries Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Smith & Nephew PLC

3M Company

Company Essity AB

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Wright Medical Group N.V.

BREG Inc.

DJO Global Inc.

Bauerfeind AG

Becker Orthopedic

Acumed LLC

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

Ossur hf

medi GmbH & Co. KG

Remington Products Company

THAUSNE

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/54vkj2





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

