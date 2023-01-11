Latin America Mobile Payment Methods Analysis Report 2022: Digital/Mobile Wallets to Play a Key Role in Future Transactions Across the Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America Mobile Payment Methods 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Digital wallets are expected to witness solid growth in Latin America

Growing at a double-digit CAGR between 2022 and 2026, digital wallet transaction worldwide is forecasted to reach a value of trillions of Euros by 2026

A similar trend was also observed in Latin America, with digital wallets estimated to be among the fastest-growing payment methods in the region. Within the region, Brazil and Mexico are projected to show tremendous growth in expansion in the use of digital wallets.

For instance, mobile wallet users in Brazil in 2021 accounted for just a little more than one-third of the population, but the penetration of mobile wallet users in the country is forecasted to grow rapidly through 2025, to reach more than three-quarters of the population, as stated in the report.

Furthermore, the value and volume of mobile wallet transactions in Brazil are also forecasted to surge at a robust CAGR between 2020 and 2025, with the value of mobile wallet transactions reaching a certain billion Euros by 2025, as reported in this publication.

Similarly, in Mexico, mobile wallet user penetration is projected to soar significantly, with over half of the population making use of mobile wallets by 2025. Moreover, in Mexico, the PayPal mobile wallet was used by online shoppers to pay for cross-border purchases in 2021.

Nearly half of online shoppers made their cross-border purchases using PayPal, followed by debit, and credit cards in 2021, according to the latest publication. In Argentina, digital wallet was one of the most used payment methods among online shoppers, after credit cards in 2021.

Even though other economies in Latin America such as Columbia, Chile, and Peru seem to be catching up in terms of mobile wallets adoption and usage, some concerns remain

Although the use of mobile payment methods such as mobile wallets is accelerating in Latin America, the growth pattern varies across all the countries in the region, as revealed by the report.

In Columbia for instance, the share of banked internet users making payments with wallets was relatively low as compared to debit/credit cards, P2P payments via apps, payment from account, and so on. Wallets were used by less than one-third of internet users as most of them were dependent on cash to make their payments. Nevertheless, the share of internet users using wallets grew significantly from 2020 to 2021.

Similarly, in Chile, only about one in ten B2C E-Commerce purchases were made using electronic wallets in 2021. However, in Peru, digital wallets were estimated to show the strongest growth between 2020 and 2021.

Despite the growing shift towards mobile and digital payments, consumers experience some concerns and challenges. In Brazil, a quarter of consumers did not use mobile payment app due to safety and security issues, with other reasons relating to lack of knowledge regarding its functionality, absence of credit card and smartphone, and so on, as mentioned in the report.

Questions Covered in the report:

Which payment method experienced the highest payment growth in Latin America in 2021?

in 2021? How many mobile wallets are forecasted to be in use in Latin America by 2025?

by 2025? What is the forecasted mobile wallet user penetration in Brazil by 2025?

by 2025? What were the top payment methods used for cross-border online purchases in Mexico in 2021?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Global Developments

Online & Mobile Payment Trends, July 2022

Value of Digital Wallet Transactions, in USD trillion, 2022f & 2026f

Mobile Payment Market Size, in USD trillion, 2021 & 2028f

Number of B2C E-Commerce Transactions Paid by OEM Mobile Payment Apps, in billions, 2022f & 2026f

Most Used Payment Methods When Shopping Online During The Pandemic, in % of Online Shoppers, by Selected Countries, April 2021

Value of Biometrically Authenticated Remote Mobile Payments, in USD billion, 2022e & 2027f

Volume of Biometrically Authenticated Remote Mobile Payments, in billions, 2022e & 2027f

Number of Mobile Contactless Transactions, in billions, 2021e & 2023f

Proximity Mobile Payment Users Worldwide, in millions, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2020-2025f

Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2020-2025f

Number of Mobile Wallet Users, by Region, in millions, 2020 & 2025f

Proximity Mobile Payment Users in Select Countries, in % of Smartphone Users, 2021e

Payment Methods Accepted by Online Merchants, by Already Accepted and Planned, in % of Online Merchants, February 2022

Breakdown of Digital Banking Fraudulent Transactions, by Channel, incl. Mobile App, in %, Q3 2019 - Q2 2021

3. Latin America

3.1. Regional

Online & Mobile Payments in Latin America , July 2022

, Number of Mobile Wallets in Use, in millions, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2020-2025f

Breakdown of Total E-Commerce Sales (incl. B2C and C2C) by Payment Methods, in %, 2021e

E-Commerce Payment Volume, by Payment Method, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year E-Commerce Payment Method Growth, in %, 2021e

3.2. Brazil

Mobile Wallet User Penetration, in % of Population, 2020 & 2025f

Mobile Wallet Transaction Value, in USD billion, and Volume, in billions, 2020 & 2025f

Top Payment Methods Used When Shopping Online via Mobile, in % of Consumers, June 2021

Top Reasons Not to Use Mobile Payment App, in % of Consumers, June 2021

3.3. Mexico

Mobile Wallet User Penetration, in % of Population, 2020 & 2025f

Mobile Wallet Transaction Value, in USD billion, and Volume, in billions, 2020 & 2025f

Payment Methods Used To Pay For Cross-Border Online Purchases, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, February 2021

Average Share of Mobile Fraud, in % of Total Fraud Losses Experienced by Retailers, 2019 & 2021e

3.4. Argentina

Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Purchases by Payment Methods, in %, 2021

3.5. Colombia

Top Payment Methods Used in the Past Month, in % of Banked Internet Users, 2020 & 2021

3.6. Chile

Top Payment Methods Used, in % of B2C E-Commerce Purchases, 2021e

Top Payment Methods Used in the Past Month, in % of Banked Internet Users, 2020 & 2021

E-Commerce Payment Volume, by Payment Method, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year E-Commerce Payment Method Growth, in %, 2021e

3.7. Peru

E-Commerce Payment Volume, by Payment Method, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year E-Commerce Payment Method Growth, in %, 2021e

Companies Mentioned

PayPal

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xjwv59

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets