Latin America Pay TV Markets Report 2022-2027: IPTV will be the Winner by Adding 5+ Million Subscribers whilst Satellite TV will Lose More than 4 Million Subscribers

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America Pay TV Forecasts 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The number of Latin American pay TV subscribers will remain around 62 million over the next few years. Poor economic conditions pushed the total down from 73 million in the peak year of 2017. but there is stability going forward.

Although pay TV subscriber total will hold steady, satellite TV will lose more than 4 million subscribers between 2021 and 2027. Cable will be flat. IPTV will be the winner by adding more than 5 million subscribers.

Broadband connections are fast becoming more important than traditional pay TV, especially as the main US-based SVOD platforms now operate across Latin America. Households have more interest in bundles - to the detriment of single-play platforms such as most satellite TV operators.

This report comes in three parts:

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 61-page PDF document.

Outlook: Forecasts for 19 countries in a 42-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points;

Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2027 for 19 countries by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers, by pay TV revenues and by major operator. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;

Companies Mentioned

Altice/Tricom

Batelco

beIN

Cable & Wireless

Cabletica

Cablevision

CANTV

Claro

CNT

DirecTV

Dish

Entel

ETB

Flow

Intercable

Liberty

Megacable

Movistar

OSN

Sky

STC

Supercanal

Telecable

Telefonica

Telefonica/Vivo

Televisa cable

Telsur

Tigo

TotalPlay

TV Cable

UNE

VTR

Zain

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/htvgmc

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets