Latin America Pay TV Markets Report 2022-2027: IPTV will be the Winner by Adding 5+ Million Subscribers whilst Satellite TV will Lose More than 4 Million Subscribers

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America Pay TV Forecasts 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The number of Latin American pay TV subscribers will remain around 62 million over the next few years. Poor economic conditions pushed the total down from 73 million in the peak year of 2017. but there is stability going forward.
Although pay TV subscriber total will hold steady, satellite TV will lose more than 4 million subscribers between 2021 and 2027. Cable will be flat. IPTV will be the winner by adding more than 5 million subscribers.
Broadband connections are fast becoming more important than traditional pay TV, especially as the main US-based SVOD platforms now operate across Latin America. Households have more interest in bundles - to the detriment of single-play platforms such as most satellite TV operators.
This report comes in three parts:
- Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 61-page PDF document.
- Outlook: Forecasts for 19 countries in a 42-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points;
- Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2027 for 19 countries by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers, by pay TV revenues and by major operator. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;
