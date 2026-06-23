Latitude Food Allergy Care Opens San Diego Clinic, Bringing Physician-led Treatment and Appointments Without the Wait

Nation's leading food allergy clinic network expands Southern California footprint under the leadership of veteran allergist Dr. Susan Laubach

SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego families navigating food allergies can now access physician-led, evidence-based treatment close to home, with appointments available in weeks rather than months. Latitude Food Allergy Care, the nation's leading network of food allergy clinics, has opened its fifth Southern California location, led by Dr. Susan Laubach, a board-certified allergist with more than two decades of experience treating food allergy patients in the region.

According to FARE's National Indicator Report on Food Allergy, food allergies affect more than 33 million Americans, yet access to specialized treatment remains out of reach for many. A nationwide shortage of allergists means families can wait many months for an appointment, only to be told to avoid their allergens and carry an EpiPen. In the San Diego area, families seeking more advanced care have faced lengthy waits – in some cases, up to 12 months. Latitude's Poway clinic directly addresses that gap, offering prompt appointments and direct, ongoing access to a physician who specializes exclusively in food allergy.

"Food allergy treatment is life-changing. Every day in our clinics, we get to witness families transform from living in constant fear to eating freely, traveling, and experiencing the world without restriction. Each patient's story is as incredible as the last," said Kimberley Yates, co-founder and CEO of Latitude Food Allergy Care. "We know that starting treatment earlier leads to better outcomes, and every month on a waitlist delays that. San Diego families, we are so excited to meet you and look forward to changing many more lives together!"

Dr. Susan Laubach is one of the region's most experienced food allergy specialists. She trained at UCSF School of Medicine, completed her pediatrics residency at Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital in New York and her allergy and immunology fellowship at Duke University, where she trained under Dr. Wesley Burks, one of the field's pioneering oral immunotherapy (OIT) researchers. She spent more than two decades at Rady Children's Hospital, co-directing its Food Allergy Center and serving as an investigator on more than 100 studies spanning oral immunotherapy for peanut, milk, egg and multiple-food allergies, biologic treatments and other emerging approaches.

"I've spent my career treating food allergy patients in San Diego, and the advances in treatment over the past decade have been remarkable," said Dr. Laubach. "Joining Latitude means I can see patients promptly, remain closely involved in every step of their care, and offer the full range of evidence-based treatments to families who have been waiting far too long for this level of support."

At the clinic, patients will have direct access to Dr. Laubach at each visit, with the continuity and responsiveness that families who have felt lost in the healthcare system have been looking for. Latitude's technology also sets it apart: the clinic's proprietary app allows patients to log doses, communicate with their care team and flag any reactions in real time. And because Latitude operates the largest prospective OIT database of any clinical network, treatment protocols are continuously refined by real-world outcomes data.

Latitude tailors treatment to each patient, including OIT, which gradually desensitizes patients to their trigger foods, and Xolair (omalizumab), an injectable biologic that reduces the risk of severe reactions. These treatments have historically been available only at a handful of specialized clinics. The results speak for themselves: 94 percent of Latitude patients who undergo OIT successfully complete treatment, meaning they can safely eat foods that once put them in danger. For children under four, that number climbs to 98 percent.

The clinic is located at 15706 Pomerado Road, Suite S104, Poway, and is open to patients of all ages. Latitude Food Allergy Care is affiliated with Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) in Southern California, enabling both organizations to share expertise and advance the standard of care for food allergy treatment. As part of this affiliation, Latitude has opened five clinics in Southern California, including West LA, Sherman Oaks, Pasadena, Irvine, and now, San Diego North County.

To book an appointment, email [email protected] or call (858) 338-7378. For more information, visit latitudefoodallergycare.com.

About Latitude Food Allergy Care

Latitude Food Allergy Care is the leading network of clinics dedicated to treating food allergies. Led by board-certified allergists, Latitude redefines care through advanced diagnostics, evidence-based approaches such as OIT, and personalized treatment plans. Latitude offers world-class care in-network with most PPO insurance plans and many HMO plans in California and New York. Follow Latitude on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Latitude Food Allergy Care