Latitude opens Voyage to everyone, introducing the second generation of AI roleplay

Voyage's World Engine defines, tracks and powers the world while AI tells the story.

That persistent foundation gives creators more power to build deep multiplayer worlds that hold together through play.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Latitude today opens Voyage, its second-generation AI roleplay platform, to everyone on iOS, Android and the web, without an invite code or waitlist.

Players make a character and play, solo or with friends, in a persistent world where the story is dynamically created from players' choices rather than being written ahead of time. Voyage's World Engine enables a new generation of AI roleplay that was previously impossible, with structured gameplay, multiplayer and visuals.

Voyage, the second generation of AI roleplay, is now open to everyone on iOS, Android and the web. Post this Voyage, Latitude’s second generation of AI roleplay, is now open to everyone on iOS, Android and the web. Players can explore immersive worlds, befriend unforgettable AI characters, and create worlds of their own.

First-generation AI roleplay experiences have exploded since the rise of Large Language models, including AI chatbot platforms, AI interactive fiction and AI text adventures. They all follow a basic loop where a player enters an action or message, and one AI model decides what happens.

These experiences introduced creative freedom, replayability and emotional connection that no previous interactive experience could accomplish. But while they can improvise a story or simulate a conversation, they struggle when asked to simulate an actual world over a long time horizon.

Voyage represents the second generation of AI roleplay, adding a World Engine to powerful improvisational AI models. The engine defines, tracks and powers the world while the AI tells the story.

This World Engine was the missing piece required for AI to disrupt not just chatbots but the much broader gaming space as a whole. AI roleplay introduced freedom that scripted games could not offer. And now the Voyage World Engine adds the persistent world, visuals and AI systems needed to turn that freedom into a deeper game experience.

"Players kept asking us for things we couldn't make work, an experience that could actually challenge you, characters that remembered what you did, and quests with compelling story arcs. But a single AI model wasn't able to deliver all of this," said Nick Walton, founder and CEO of Latitude. "Voyage splits those jobs. The World Engine simulates the world and keeps track of what happens, and then the AI turns that into the story."

This new generation of engine unlocked several new capabilities for gameplay, research and creation. Visuals could be generated once for each character and tracked throughout the story. Multiplayer would no longer devolve into chaos because the engine resolves each player's actions against a single world state. Voyage's unique World Engine could be used to create environments for AI research with long-horizon objectives, an open-ended action space and multi-actor social simulation.

And now creators have far more control over how their worlds work. Kato, who created Voyage's most-played world, explained why that matters:

"Before Voyage, building with AI could feel like throwing ideas at a wall and hoping something would stick. Voyage actually respects your vision. I can decide how an NPC talks, how combat feels and how the world looks around the player, and the engine holds onto those choices. I'm building real systems behind the scenes. The character I built is the character someone meets when they play. When you put that kind of time into a world, you want it to land the way you intended. Voyage does that, and that enables me to build worlds as a creator that would be impossible anywhere else."

Voyage is available at voyage.io and in the Voyage apps for iOS and Android. The open beta has no waitlist or invite code. Anyone can play for free without limits on public multiplayer servers, with parties of up to eight. Subscribers receive unlimited play on private servers, and one Latitude membership covers premium play and creation across both Voyage and AI Dungeon.

About Latitude

Latitude builds AI-native games. The company introduced AI Dungeon in 2019 as one of the first successful products built around large language models. It remains an open-ended interactive fiction platform used by millions of players and tens of thousands of creators. Voyage is Latitude's next-generation platform, built around persistent worlds in which characters, places, relationships, mechanics and consequences continue beyond the current interaction. Latitude is backed by NFX, Google's AI Futures Fund, Griffin Gaming Partners, Album VC and executives from Roblox and Midjourney. Learn more at latitude.io/press.

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SOURCE Latitude, Inc.