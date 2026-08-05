Lauer Media Company Helps Small Businesses Prepare for AI Search

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Small businesses can no longer afford to think of online visibility as just showing up on Google. As artificial intelligence changes the way people search for products, services, and local businesses, Lauer Media Company is helping small businesses adapt to the next major shift in digital marketing: AI SEO.

For manufacturers, construction companies, plumbers, electricians, landscapers, roofers, service-based businesses, and other small businesses, being found online is critical. Customers are no longer only typing keywords into search engines. They are asking AI tools for recommendations, comparisons, local service providers, trusted companies, and answers to specific questions.

That means businesses need to be visible in more places than traditional search results.

For more than two decades, traditional search engine optimization focused on helping businesses rank on Google and other search engines. Today, consumer behavior is shifting toward AI-powered platforms such as OpenAI ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, voice assistants, and conversational search tools that provide direct answers instead of lists of links.

Industry data shows this transformation is already underway. According to recent research, 37% of consumers now begin searches using AI tools instead of traditional search engines. McKinsey reports that nearly half of consumers are already using AI-powered search during purchasing decisions across industries including travel, wellness, apparel, financial services, and consumer electronics.

For small businesses, this shift creates both a challenge and an opportunity.

If a homeowner asks an AI tool to recommend a reliable roofer, electrician, landscaper, plumber, or contractor in their area, businesses need to be positioned in a way that allows AI-powered platforms to understand who they are, what they do, where they serve, and why they are credible. The same applies to manufacturers, B2B service providers, and local companies competing for visibility in increasingly competitive markets.

"Businesses now need to be part of a conversation instead of just worrying about ranking." said Chad Lauer, President of Lauer Media Company. "I feel like it is 2008 all over again where we were meeting with business owners and pitching investments in SEO. Now 18 years later we have seen behavior change again and it is time to invest in the future of AI visibility."

Consumers are increasingly using AI in their everyday lives — from asking ChatGPT for recommendations and using AI-powered shopping assistants to researching purchases, comparing service providers, planning projects, and interacting with customer support chatbots. Microsoft reports that roughly one in six people worldwide are already using generative AI tools regularly for work, learning, and problem-solving. Stanford's 2025 AI Index Report also found that 78% of organizations now use AI in some capacity, up significantly from previous years.

This behavioral shift is fundamentally changing how brands earn visibility online.

Instead of simply ranking on search engines, businesses now need to position themselves to be referenced, cited, and recommended within AI-generated responses. This emerging discipline — often referred to as AI SEO or Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) — focuses on optimizing websites, content, authority signals, and structured data for AI-powered discovery.

Lauer Media Company is actively helping businesses prepare for this transition by developing AI-focused content strategies, authority-building campaigns, structured optimization techniques, and advanced search visibility solutions designed for the future of online discovery.

As AI adoption accelerates and consumer behavior evolves, businesses that adapt early will have a significant competitive advantage in the next generation of digital marketing.

To learn more about AI SEO and digital marketing services, visit Lauer Media Company.

About Lauer Media Company

Lauer Media Company helps businesses grow through AI SEO, digital marketing, and B2B sales development. The company partners with organizations to increase visibility, generate qualified leads, and drive measurable business growth.

SOURCE Lauer Media Company