Launch of "What's Possible": A Blueprint for Sustainable American Communities

New book features essays from 50+ leading climate, finance, and community development experts

Blueprint for equitable green investment arrives following $20 billion in federal grants to catalyze clean energy and sustainable development in disadvantaged communities across US

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Community Partners, LISC, and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York are pleased to announce the publication of What's Possible: Investing NOW for Prosperous, Sustainable Neighborhoods. This new volume of essays is now available for free online. The project, funded by the Wells Fargo Foundation, will serve as a critical resource for everyone committed to tackling the climate crisis and building more resilient, sustainable, and prosperous communities.

What's Possible Book Cover

What's Possible gathers insights from leading experts in community development, finance, and sustainability. The book offers proven solutions that focus on decarbonization, resilience, and equity while prioritizing communities that are low-income and of color and that have disproportionately borne the adverse impacts of climate change. This guidance is especially timely on the heels of the historic $20 billion in federal investment to expand access to clean energy and climate solutions. Grounded in real-world examples, What's Possible aims to spark conversation and cross-sector partnerships nationwide, and to propel communities on the frontlines of climate change toward economic prosperity and sustainability.

Featuring contributors from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, Microsoft, The Natural Resources Defense Council, Rewiring America, Rocky Mountain Institute, and the Brookings Institute, among others, the book addresses a range of topics related to equitable development, community resilience, and sustainability, including:

Defining climate resilience and why it matters for community development

Delivering the health benefits of decarbonization and clean energy to communities

Developing clean energy systems and infrastructure that do not burden residents

Ensuring equity in greener forms of public and private transportation

Investing in workforce development for low-wealth communities and communities of color in the green economy

Building resilient, equitable communities through federal, state, and local policies and investment

"The perils of climate change threaten the health, safety, and well-being of communities nationwide, particularly low-income communities that are often most vulnerable to climate disasters. Channeling the voices of experts and community leaders, this volume charts a course for a more equitable, resilient future. It highlights not just what is possible but what will be possible when we work together to ensure an affordable, resilient home for the millions of Americans without one," said Shaun Donovan, CEO and President of Enterprise Community Partners.

"This publication marks a critical milestone on the path toward building a greener and more equitable society. It acts not only as a roadmap but also highlights success stories across community development that demonstrate the transformative power of collective action in building the sustainable neighborhoods of our future," said Michael T. Pugh, CEO of LISC. "Through these pages, we find not just concepts but actionable solutions that inspire us to dream bigger and act boldly for the well-being of our communities."

"What's Possible is a playbook for investing in our economic strength," said Claire Kramer Mills, Director of Community Development Analysis at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. "We hope these essays become a well-thumbed resource for all those interested in the grassroots work of building thriving and resilient neighborhoods everywhere, for everyone."

"The financial sector and banks like Wells Fargo have an important role in deploying sustainable finance to meet the evolving needs of customers and communities who want and need to build resiliency," said Robyn Luhning, Chief Sustainability Officer at Wells Fargo. "What's Possible offers practical approaches that support the transition to a more equitable, sustainable and resilient future."

What's Possible: Investing NOW for Prosperous, Sustainable Neighborhoods urges stakeholders across sectors to invest in communities across America, ensuring they are more inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous for all.

Learn more at whatspossiblebook.org.

Media Contact:

Rachel Roseneck

[email protected]

SOURCE What's Possible