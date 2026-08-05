Laurel and Thomson Reuters Partner to Help Law Firms Prove the Business Value of AI

Laurel captures work activity in CoCounsel Legal and every other tool in an attorney's workflow, turning true work activity into accurate billable time, write-down reduction, and firm-wide AI ROI intelligence.

Firms using Laurel recover up to 30 minutes of additional billable time per attorney per day and see a 4–11% revenue lift.

Thomson Reuters legal customers can now access Laurel in the US.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurel and Thomson Reuters, a global content and technology company, today announced a partnership to address what has become the next great challenge for law firms: measuring the business impact of AI-powered legal work. Thomson Reuters brings proprietary content, technology and expertise. Laurel brings AI-native work intelligence built for the way attorneys actually work today. Together, they bring the most innovative end-to-end solution to law firms globally. As law firms accelerate AI adoption, many still struggle to connect AI usage with measurable outcomes. Thomson Reuters legal solutions, including CoCounsel Legal, help attorneys work more efficiently and gain deeper insights. Laurel's work intelligence platform records activity as it happens, in the background, on devices — time spent in email, documents, calls, and applications including Thomson Reuters products — automatically classifying it by client and matter and turning it into ready-to-review timesheets, real-time profitability insight, and AI ROI measurement.

Thomson Reuters Tool Analysis

While firms can see who uses AI tools and how often demonstrating the operational and financial impact of those investments remains challenging. Laurel and Thomson Reuters are helping close that gap by creating visibility into the full lifecycle of AI-powered legal work, giving firms a clearer understanding of efficiency gains, matter performance, profitability, and return on technology investments.

For law firms, the partnership delivers value across the organization:

Attorneys gain seamless visibility into work performed across research, analysis, drafting, communications, and collaboration activities.

Partners can identify scope creep, profitability risks, and matter performance trends while work is still underway.

Finance and operations leaders gain a real-time view of matter economics and delivery performance. Managing partners, CFOs, COOs, and directors of finance can evaluate AI investments using measurable outcomes rather than adoption metrics alone.

This partnership represents a broader evolution in how law firms evaluate technology investments. As AI becomes embedded in legal workflows, firms need more than usage and statistics; they need trusted evidence of impact. Combining Laurel's work intelligence with Thomson Reuters Fiduciary-Grade AI provides firms with transparency and measurement capabilities needed to understand how AI influences legal work, client service and firm performance.

"Law firms have been running AI investments and business operations as two separate systems that were never designed to talk to each other. That ends today. Thomson Reuters brings the tools attorneys rely on to do legal work. Laurel captures that work and makes it visible: how time is spent, where write-down risk is building, and whether the firm's AI investments are pulling their weight. Firm leaders have never had that picture before. Now they do."

— Ryan Alshak, CEO & Co-Founder, Laurel

"Thomson Reuters has built one of the most trusted and deeply embedded research and technology platforms in the global legal industry. At Laurel, we're focused on the business of law, helping firms understand how time is spent and measure the impact of AI on how legal work is produced and monetized. Together, we're bringing the practice and business of law closer together, giving firm leaders a clearer understanding of the ROI of AI, where it creates the most value, and where human expertise has the greatest impact."

— Kourosh Zamani, Co-Founder & Head of Partnerships, Laurel

"Our customers know that Fiduciary-Grade AI is improving firm efficiency and work product quality. Through our partnership with Laurel, firms gain greater visibility into how AI-powered legal work contributes to operational and business performance, helping them measure the value of their technology investments. That insight is increasingly important. Our research found that while AI adoption among legal professionals continues to grow, many organizations still struggle to connect AI usage to measurable business outcomes. Together, we're helping firms better understand, demonstrate, and maximize that value."

— Camillo Speroni, Head of Partnerships & Alliances, Thomson Reuters

About Laurel

Laurel is an AI-native work intelligence platform that passively captures attorney work activity and converts all of that activity into automated timekeeping, real-time matter profitability, and AI ROI measurement. Laurel serves more than 150 law firm customers, including Saul Ewing, Watson Farley & Williams, and FBT Gibbons, capturing 99%+ of billable activity across all applications. For more information, visit laurel.ai.

Media contact:

Georgina Heaume

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Laurel