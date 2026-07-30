Laureus USA Launches Sport for Good Dallas to Expand Opportunity for Youth Through Sport

Community-led initiative launches with founding funders, a new grant opportunity for local organizations, a research partnership with SMU CORE, and a growing coalition committed to strengthening Dallas' youth sport ecosystem.

DALLAS, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laureus Sport for Good USA today announced the launch of Sport for Good Dallas, the newest city in its internationally recognized Sport for Good Cities network. Designed to strengthen the youth sport ecosystem across the Dallas metro area, the initiative brings together nonprofits, philanthropy, business, education, civic leaders, and community organizations around a shared vision: ensuring every young person has access to quality sport and the opportunities it creates.

Building on more than a decade of experience working with communities to leverage sport as a catalyst for social change, Sport for Good Dallas represents a long-term commitment to investing in local organizations, strengthening collaboration, and creating lasting opportunities for youth. Rather than creating new programs, the initiative is designed to support and amplify the organizations already doing exceptional work across Dallas while helping connect partners, build capacity, and attract additional investment.

"Over the past few years, Laureus USA has steadily built relationships in Dallas. Through that process, we've gotten to know the extraordinary organizations and leaders who are transforming young people's lives through sport," said Ben Schornack, Executive Director of Laureus USA. "Sport for Good Dallas is our long-term commitment to investing in those leaders, strengthening the ecosystem, and ensuring more young people have the opportunity to thrive through sport."

Sport for Good Dallas builds on the belief that sport can improve health and educational outcomes, leadership skills, and economic opportunity when young people have access to safe, high-quality experiences. By aligning organizations around a shared vision and common goals, the initiative seeks to strengthen the entire youth sport ecosystem—not just individual programs.

Investing In Dallas Organizations

As part of today's launch, Laureus USA is opening its first Sport for Good Dallas Request for Proposals (RFP) for eligible sport-based youth development organizations serving young people across the Dallas metro area. Laureus expects to award approximately 7–10 grants ranging from $15,000 to $20,000.

Beyond funding, selected organizations will become part of the broader Sport for Good Dallas network, gaining opportunities to collaborate with peers, participate in coalition activities, access leadership development and capacity-building resources, and contribute to a shared vision for strengthening youth sport across the region.

A Collaborative Foundation

Sport for Good Dallas launches with the support of Founding Funders Lyda Hill Philanthropies, Sixth Street Foundation, etc group, and Child Poverty Action Lab (CPAL), alongside the continued partnership with Richemont.

"Sport reaches Dallas children in a way almost nothing else does. It's one of the few places a kid shows up voluntarily, week after week, and trusts the adult standing in front of them. Sport for Good builds on that insight," shared Alan Cohen, Founder & CEO of the Child Poverty Action Lab (CPAL). "This city already has a great foundation of incredible youth sports organizations putting it to work every day. We wanted to partner with Laureus USA because they know how to connect those efforts and bring partners together around a shared vision for expanding opportunity through sport."

Laureus USA is also partnering with Southern Methodist University's Addy Foundation Center on Research and Evaluation (CORE) as Sport for Good Dallas' Research & Evaluation Partner. CORE will establish baseline data, develop a long-term evaluation framework tailored to the Dallas community, and help measure the initiative's progress over time.

Central to Sport for Good Dallas is a growing coalition of organizations committed to strengthening the youth sport ecosystem through collaboration, shared learning, and collective action. Together, the initiative's 17 Founding Coalition Members will help guide priorities, strengthen partnerships, and expand opportunities for youth across the region.

FOUNDING COALITION MEMBERS



Beyond the Ball, Inc. Dallas United Crew Bridge Lacrosse Diamond Hill North Side Youth Cedar Crest Comets Foundation Association Center for Healing & Justice through Sport DistinctlyHis Ministries City of Dallas Park and Recreation gamechangHERS Department Girls on the Run DFW Metroplex I AM a Golfer Foundation Rae's Hope Inc Jazz Network The Melville Family Foundation Jubilee Park & Community Center Win With Integrity Inc. Mercy Street, Inc.



Official Launch Events

The launch of Sport for Good Dallas begins with two events designed to bring together the people who will help shape the initiative's future.

The morning Coalition Meet & Greet will convene youth sport organizations, nonprofit leaders, and community stakeholders to build relationships, exchange ideas, and lay the foundation for a collaborative network dedicated to expanding access to quality sport.

That evening, philanthropic, corporate, civic, and sports leaders will gather for the Sport for Good Dallas Launch Reception, celebrating the community partnerships that made the initiative possible while looking ahead to what's possible.

Olympic gold medalist, Dallas native, and Laureus USA Board Member Michael Johnson will join the evening celebration.

Call to Action

Whether you're a youth-serving organization, community leader, or potential supporter, there are multiple ways to join the Sport for Good Dallas movement:

Apply for Funding: Eligible sport-based youth development organizations are invited to learn more about the inaugural Sport for Good Dallas grant opportunity here .

Eligible sport-based youth development organizations are invited to learn more about the inaugural Sport for Good Dallas grant opportunity Join the Coalition: Organizations committed to expanding access to quality sport are encouraged to join the growing Sport for Good Dallas coalition. Click here to join!

Organizations committed to expanding access to quality sport are encouraged to join the growing Sport for Good Dallas coalition. Invest in the Future of Dallas Youth: Philanthropic partners, corporations, and individuals interested in supporting Sport for Good Dallas can learn more at laureususa.com or reach out to [email protected] .

Photos from our launch events will be added here.

About Laureus Sport for Good USA

Laureus USA is a non-profit, grant-making organization that works to improve the lives of youth and unite communities through the power of sport. Since 2012, we have impacted the lives of over one million youth by investing $30 million in sports-based youth development organizations around the country that unleash the power of sport to enhance physical and mental health, improve educational and employment outcomes, and address critical social justice issues. We have also provided trainings focused on positive youth development for over 20,000 coaches. Laureus USA is a member of the global Laureus network, which includes 7 National Laureus Sport for Good Foundations, 1 Global Foundation, the Laureus World Sports Academy (and Ambassadors), and the Laureus World Sports Awards. Learn more about Sport for Good at www.LaureusUSA.com.

SOURCE Laureus USA