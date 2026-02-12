Fortress Refocuses Exclusively on Law Firm Marketing After Founder's 16-Year Journey in Legal Digital Marketing

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortress, a digital marketing agency with deep roots in legal SEO, today announces its exclusive focus on law firms with an industry-disrupting model: clients don't pay until they achieve guaranteed rankings.

Founded by Gerrid Smith, who launched one of the first dedicated law firm SEO agencies in 2008, Fortress marks his return to the legal sector after selling his previous agency in 2020. The relaunch introduces a performance-based structure modeled after the contingency system common in personal injury law.

"SEO agencies should operate like law firms—no compensation unless results are delivered," said Smith, Founder and CEO of Fortress. "Attorneys work on contingency because they believe in their ability to win. We should operate with that same level of confidence."

The "SEO Partnership Guarantee" reflects that philosophy. Unlike traditional agencies that collect monthly retainers regardless of performance, Fortress charges nothing until clients reach agreed-upon ranking benchmarks.

Smith began his SEO career at 19 and built his first law firm-focused agency into a multi-million-dollar operation before its sale. In 2018, he founded Fortress to address persistent issues in the SEO industry, including lack of transparency and inconsistent results. Today, the company is fully dedicated to law firm marketing.

The team has generated more than $250 million for clients, optimized over 150 websites, and ranked thousands of competitive keywords. Services include Law Firm SEO, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) for AI-driven search, PPC management, conversion-focused web design, and strategic social media management.

Fortress employs what it calls a "Rockefeller Approach," aiming for complete search dominance across websites, Google Business profiles, and other digital assets. The agency operates without long-term contracts, reinforcing its performance-first philosophy.

"We've built our reputation in the most competitive markets online," Smith said. "Now we're bringing that expertise exclusively to attorneys serious about growth."

Fortress Growth is a legal marketing agency specializing in SEO and digital growth strategies for law firms. Founded by Gerrid Smith, the agency operates on a pay-on-results model where clients pay only after achieving ranking guarantees.

