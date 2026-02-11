Fortress Digital Launches to Transform Healthcare Marketing with Specialized SEO Expertise

New Agency Brings Two Decades of Search Engine Optimization Experience to Medical Practices Struggling to Attract Patients Online

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortress Digital, a new digital marketing agency focused exclusively on healthcare providers, officially launches today with a mission to help medical practices increase online visibility and convert search traffic into booked patient appointments.

Founded by Gerrid Smith, a search engine optimization expert with more than 20 years of experience, Fortress Digital addresses a major gap in healthcare marketing. Many SEO agencies lack the specialized knowledge needed to drive real patient growth for medical practices operating in competitive local markets.

"After two decades in SEO, I've seen how difficult it is for healthcare providers to find a marketing partner who understands both search algorithms and the realities of practice growth," said Smith, Founder and CEO of Fortress Digital. "Too many clinics invest in generic SEO strategies that fail to produce measurable patient results."

The agency specializes in working with surgical and procedure-driven practices, including orthopedic, oral, plastic, cosmetic, and spine surgeons. Services include healthcare-focused SEO, paid search management, social media marketing, reputation management, and medical website design built to convert prospective patients into consultations.

Fortress Digital differentiates itself through a patient-first approach to digital marketing. Rather than focusing solely on rankings or traffic, the agency builds strategies around how patients search for care, evaluate providers, and make treatment decisions online. This includes optimizing local map visibility, clinical search results, and patient review platforms.

"Healthcare is highly competitive online, and patients have clear expectations when choosing providers," Smith said. "Our goal is to help practices stand out in the moments that matter most."

Smith began his SEO career at age nineteen and brings a long history of performance-driven results to the healthcare sector. The Fortress Digital team combines technical expertise with an understanding of healthcare compliance, patient acquisition funnels, and the operational pressures facing modern medical practices.

The agency operates on a partnership model with no long-term contracts, positioning itself as an extension of each client's internal team.

Fortress Digital is a healthcare-focused digital marketing agency specializing in SEO and patient acquisition strategies for medical practices nationwide.

Website: https://fortressdigital.io

