Lawrence Arkema Perini Beirne Gerson Gill PC Launches Through Merger of Two Respected Virginia Law Firms

The strategic merger of two Richmond law firms expands legal capabilities while preserving client-focused service.

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MeyerGoergen PC and Durrette, Arkema, Gerson & Gill PC today announced the completion of their merger, forming Lawrence Arkema Perini Beirne Gerson Gill PC.

The combined firm brings together 14 attorneys and 15 professional staff to deliver strategic legal counsel across multiple practice areas. The merger reflects both firms' commitment to exceptional client service, long-term growth, and expanded legal resources while maintaining the personalized relationships that have defined each practice for decades.

"The synergies between our teams are undeniable," said Bruce Arkema. "Our combined litigation and corporate benches mean we can handle the most complex civil disputes and sophisticated corporate transactions under one roof. We are incredibly excited to move forward together from our newly expanded office in Innsbrook."

The merger combines highly complementary strengths from each firm. Durrette, Arkema, Gerson & Gill PC has built a strong reputation in litigation, intellectual property, and construction law, while MeyerGoergen PC has been recognized for its work in business law, commercial and residential real estate, tax credit financing, SBA lender representation, and personal injury and wrongful death matters.

"This merger is a monumental step forward for both of our firms and, most importantly, for our clients," said Richard C. Lawrence, President and Managing Partner. "For more than 35 years, both firms have prioritized fair, responsive, and deeply personal client relationships. Joining forces under the new banner allows us to scale our resources, deepen our practice groups, and remain the agile, relationship-focused advocates our clients trust."

The merger was driven by client demand, growth opportunities, and succession planning. By bringing together attorneys with complementary experience, the firm is positioned to serve individuals, businesses, financial institutions, developers, and organizations with an even broader range of legal services and a deeper bench of counsel.

Clients can expect continuity throughout the transition. Client relationships will remain a priority while benefiting from expanded capabilities and access to legal resources. The firm will operate from its newly expanded office in Innsbrook at:

4801 Cox Road, Suite 300

Glen Allen, VA 23060

(804) 288-3600

Beginning August 1, 2026, the firm's website will be available at www.lawrencearkema.com, and attorney email addresses will transition to the @lawrencearkema.com domain.

Media Contact:

Rick Lawrence

(804) 288-3600

SOURCE Lawrence Arkema Perini Beirne Gerson Gill PC