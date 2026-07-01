Lawrenceville, Georgia Criminal Defense Attorney Al Tailor Earns Perfect Avvo Rating

Lawrenceville, Georgia, criminal defense firm recognized for client-centered advocacy and local courtroom expertise in Gwinnett County.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailor Law P.C., a criminal defense firm serving Gwinnett County and surrounding areas, has earned a perfect Avvo Rating of 5.0 out of 5.0 based on 28 verified client reviews. Avvo is one of the most trusted legal directories in the United States, and the perfect score places Tailor Law P.C. among a select group of legal professionals recognized for both legal competency and consistent client satisfaction. To read more about Tailor Law P.C. and the type of cases and news they report on, visit https://tailorlawpc.com/blog/.

"When your freedom is on the line, time is critical," said Al Tailor, Founding Attorney. "Clients choose this firm because they want a Gwinnett County criminal lawyer who knows the local judges, prosecutors, and procedures. Local insight can make a meaningful difference in how a case is handled and resolved."

Founding Attorney Al Tailor has been a member of the State Bar of Georgia since 2014 and has spent more than 12 years defending individuals accused of crimes throughout the state. In September 2025, he established Tailor Law P.C. in Lawrenceville, Georgia, with a focused mission: to provide strategic, personalized criminal defense representation to every client without exception.

Recognition for Client-Centered Advocacy

The perfect Avvo Rating validates the firm's foundational approach: direct, one-on-one representation at every stage of a case. Al Tailor works personally with each client and does not delegate matters to associates or case managers. The firm is located near the Gwinnett County Courthouse, providing direct access to the local judges, prosecutors, and court procedures that can meaningfully affect case outcomes. Tailor Law P.C. provides aggressive criminal defense representation across a broad range of charges in Gwinnett County and throughout Georgia, including:

DUI and traffic offenses: Defending clients against driving under the influence charges and related license consequences

Drug charges: Representation for possession, distribution, and trafficking allegations

Assault and violent crimes: Strategic defense against misdemeanor and felony assault charges

Theft and property crimes: Defense against burglary, robbery, shoplifting, and related offenses

Domestic violence: Protecting clients' rights and reputations in sensitive family-related criminal matters

Weapons charges: Defense against illegal possession and firearms-related allegations

Probation violations: Advocacy to protect clients against revocation and additional penalties

Expungements and record restrictions: Helping eligible clients clear their Georgia criminal records

The firm serves clients in Lawrenceville, Duluth, Snellville, Buford, Norcross, and surrounding Gwinnett County communities.

Enhancing Credibility and Future Growth

A perfect Avvo score builds immediate credibility with prospective clients navigating criminal charges, often during the most stressful moments of their lives. For individuals searching for a criminal defense attorney in Lawrenceville, Georgia, Walton County, Barrow County, or a Gwinnett County criminal lawyer, the rating serves as an independent, verified signal of consistent legal results and client care. The recognition strengthens the firm's visibility in Gwinnett County and positions Tailor Law P.C. for continued growth, enabling it to serve individuals across Georgia's criminal courts.

SOURCE Tailor Law P.C.