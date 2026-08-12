Lawson's Finest Liquids Introduces Sip'N, Its First-Ever Non-Alcoholic IPA

Bright, balanced, and packed with hoppy flavors fans know and love, Sip'N delivers the full Lawson's Finest experience crafted for Sip'N whenever, wherever

WAITSFIELD, Vt., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawson's Finest Liquids is proud to announce the launch of Sip'N, the brewery's first-ever non-alcoholic IPA. Brewed with the same commitment to quality and flavor that has defined Lawson's Finest for more than 18 years, Sip'N delivers the bright, balanced, juicy tropical hop character fans expect crafted for enjoying whenever, wherever.

Lawson's Finest Liquids Sip'N

As more consumers seek flavorful, non-alcoholic options without compromising on quality, Sip'N represents a natural evolution for Lawson's Finest's collection. Designed for craft beer lovers looking to enjoy every occasion, the new brew captures the spirit of the brewery's award-winning IPAs while containing less than 0.5% ABV.

"At Lawson's Finest, we've always believed that every beer we put our name on has to deliver an exceptional drinking experience," shared Lawson's Finest Liquids Founding Brewer, Sean Lawson. "As more people look for ways to enjoy great beer in more moments, creating a non-alcoholic IPA became the natural next step for us—but only if we could do it the Lawson's Finest way. We took the time to develop a brew that stays true to our hop-forward brewing philosophy and delivers the quality, flavor, and craftsmanship our community expects. Sip'N is another way to bring people together over great beer, no matter the occasion."

Crafted using the same brewing process as Lawson's Finest signature IPAs, Sip'N differs in one important way: a specialized maltose-negative yeast that naturally limits alcohol production during fermentation. Unlike many non-alcoholic brews that begin as fully fermented before alcohol is removed through reverse osmosis or vacuum distillation, Lawson's Finest builds flavor from the very beginning. This innovative approach helps preserve the brew's full hop expression, aroma, body, and overall drinking experience.

The result is a bright and refreshing Non-Alcoholic IPA featuring Citra and Mosaic hops with aromas of tropical fruit, stone fruit, pine, florals, and fresh-cut grass. Sip'N pours a light straw color and offers a smooth, medium-bodied mouthfeel with gentle carbonation. Each sip delivers mild sweetness balanced by a pleasant hop bitterness and lingering tropical character, creating an authentic craft IPA experience with fewer than 0.5% ABV and approximately 100 calories per can.

"The launch of Sip'N reflects both the evolution of our consumer and our continued commitment to innovation," said Adeline Druart, CEO of Lawson's Finest Liquids. "I'm so proud of our Quality and Brewing team members who have worked tirelessly to create a hop forward, truly unique beer that meets our Finest standards. Sip'N unlocks new opportunities to bring people into our brand and reinforces our belief that exceptional brews should be accessible for every moment and every lifestyle."

Beginning today, Sip'N is available in all markets where Lawson's Finest Liquids is sold in 12-ounce six-packs. Like all of Lawson's Finest's offerings, Sip'N is cold stored, cold shipped, and cold shelved to ensure optimal freshness throughout its 90-day shelf life.

About Lawson's Finest Liquids

Lawson's Finest Liquids crafts and delivers the finest and freshest beer possible to delight fans and to cultivate healthy, vibrant communities through its Social Impact Program. The SIP has raised more than $3 Million for important causes since 2018. The brewery is a values-driven BCorp-certified business with a commitment to excellence, authenticity, community, sustainability, and fun.

Founded by Sean and Karen Lawson, the company boasts a growing collection of award-winning beers brewed with passion and precision, including the renowned Sunshine family of IPAs. Beginning as a home-based 1-barrel nanobrewery in 2008, Lawson's Finest Liquids expanded production capacity in 2011 and 2014, growing to include distribution across 12 states. In 2018, Lawson's Finest Liquids opened its popular destination Brewery, Taproom, and Retail Store in central Vermont's Mad River Valley town of Waitsfield. For more information on Lawson's Finest Liquids, visit lawsonsfinest.com or follow the company on Instagram (@lawsonsfinest) and Facebook (@lawsonsfinestliquids).

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SOURCE Lawson's Finest Liquids