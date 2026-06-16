Lawsuit Alleges Chicago-Area Daycare Concealed Video Showing Second Child Was Also Physically Abused by Teacher

Parents say they learned from police — not the daycare — that surveillance video allegedly showed their daughter was also victimized by staff

CHICAGO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The parents of four-year-old twins have filed a lawsuit against KinderCare Learning Companies, Crème de la Crème Glenview, a former teacher, and related entities, alleging the daycare concealed video evidence that one of their children was physically attacked by a teacher, leaving the family unaware for nearly two months that both of their children were allegedly abused while attending the daycare.

The complaint, filed by Gould Grieco & Hensley PLLC in Cook County Circuit Court, says staff at Crème de la Crème Glenview informed the family on February 24, 2026, that the teacher physically attacked their son, E.S. The lawsuit alleges the daycare showed the parents surveillance footage of the four-year-old boy being grabbed by the hair, lifted off the ground by his neck and shoulder, and thrown face-first onto a cot. The daycare reported the incident to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and Glenview Police.

But according to the lawsuit, that was not the full story.

The complaint alleges a second surveillance camera captured the teacher physically attacking E.S.'s twin sister, K.S., during the same incident – including pulling her hair, striking her, and throwing a shoe at her head.

The family says they were never told their daughter had also been abused.

Instead, according to the lawsuit, the parents first learned about the alleged abuse of their daughter nearly two months later when Glenview Police contacted them and showed them additional surveillance footage. The lawsuit claims this video was in the daycare's possession since the day of the incident in February – with the daycare's executive leadership even signing documents confirming they reviewed all footage from the classroom.

"The video shows the second attack happened within seconds of the first one. The daycare knew another child was abused. So why wasn't it disclosed?" said GGH Partner, Steven Vanderporten. "No parent should have to wonder whether they are being told the full truth when it comes to the safety of their children."

The complaint also alleges daycare personnel failed to report the incident involving K.S. to DCFS, despite mandatory reporting obligations under Illinois law.

In addition, the lawsuit describes how the daycare sent a message to all parents stating that a teacher had been removed from a classroom following concerns about interactions with "a child," but did not disclose that multiple children were allegedly involved. To date, the lawsuit alleges parents at the daycare have not been told about the second incident, or that it was not reported to DCFS in accordance with mandatory reporting laws.

KinderCare Learning Companies operates more than 1,600 early childhood education centers and more than 1,100 before-and after-school programs across 40 states and Washington, D.C., including more than 100 childcare centers in Illinois. KinderCare, which is controlled by a Swiss private equity firm, has been plagued with child safety issues in recent years, triggering an investigation by the US Senate into the company's hiring, training, and safety protocols.

"KinderCare is one of the largest childcare providers in the country," said GGH Partner Steven Vanderporten. "If one family alleges they were not told the full truth about what happened to their child, every parent who entrusts their child to this company has a right to ask whether this was an isolated failure or if there are larger transparency issues that need to be addressed across the organization."

The complaint seeks damages on behalf of the E.S., K.S., and their parents and asserts claims including negligence, negligent hiring and supervision, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and fraudulent concealment.

If you or a loved one have been harmed while in the care of KinderCare Learning Companies or any of its affiliated facilities, please contact GGH to learn more about your legal rights.

Media Contact:

Zoe Chipalla

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Gould Grieco & Hensley, PLLC is a premier, national personal injury firm dedicated to advocating for victims of abuse and catastrophic injuries in high-stakes litigation. GGH's lawyers have represented hundreds of survivors of rape, sexual assault, and childhood sexual abuse across the country in finding justice, financial compensation, and closure through the legal system. These cases include claims against institutions such as the Catholic Church, the Boy Scouts of America, the Boys & Girls Club, Endeavor Health (Dr. Fabio Ortega), Northwestern University, University of Michigan (Dr. Robert Anderson), Michigan State University (Dr. Larry Nasser), professional sports teams, Jeffrey Epstein, private and public schools, elite private boarding schools, orphanages, foster care programs, hospitals, mental health facilities, Fortune 500 companies, and numerous religious institutions. In the last year alone, GGH has recovered over $500 million on behalf of their clients.

SOURCE Gould Grieco & Hensley