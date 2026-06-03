Lawyer.com Launches the Lawyer Growth Awards™, Honoring the Legal Industry's Most Forward-Thinking Firms and Leaders

The Lawyer Growth Awards spotlight the attorneys, law firms, and strategic partners redefining growth in the business of law, with winners revealed live at the 2026 Lawyer Growth Summit at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawyer.com, the leading platform connecting consumers with legal professionals, today announced the launch of the Lawyer Growth Awards™ — its industry recognition program honoring attorneys, law firms, and legal service providers actively driving meaningful change in the business of law.

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Unlike traditional legal awards centered on tenure or transaction volume, the Lawyer Growth Awards recognize the firms and leaders shaping the future of the legal industry through innovation, operational excellence, marketing, client experience, technology adoption, and scalable firm leadership.

Recipients are selected from nominations submitted by legal industry leaders, clients, colleagues, and strategic partners across the profession, ensuring honorees are the firms and individuals already earning respect and recognition within the legal community.

Winners and finalists will be awarded live at the Lawyer Growth Summit — named The Legal Event of the Year, an exclusive gathering of the legal profession's most growth-focused leaders featuring keynote speakers, workshops, executive networking, and industry-defining conversations at the iconic Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

"The legal industry has always celebrated legacy. We built the Lawyer Growth Awards to celebrate what's next — and we made it peer-nominated by design. Being recognized here means your peers saw your work and said: that person deserves a stage. That's a credential that actually means something."



— Colleen Joyce, CEO of Lawyer.com

Award Categories

The Lawyer Growth Awards will recognize exceptional performance across six core pillars of law firm growth:

Marketing & Business Development: Honoring firms driving client acquisition through strategic brand building, digital presence, and measurable results.

Operational Excellence: Recognizing leaders who have transformed firm efficiency, workflow, and profitability through smart systems and process design.

Leadership & Culture: Spotlighting managing partners and executive teams building firms attracting top professionals and loyal clients.

Client Experience & Innovation: Celebrating firms setting the new standards for how clients are served, informed, and retained.

Technology & Legal Innovation: Awarded to firms and individuals embracing emerging technology — from AI to automation — to deliver better legal outcomes.

Industry Impact:

Growth Firm of the Year: The flagship honor, awarded to the firm demonstrating the most compelling, multi-dimensional growth story of the year.

How Nominations Work

Nominations for the Lawyer Growth Awards are submitted by members of the legal community, including attorneys, law firms, clients, consultants, and industry partners. Self-nominations are not accepted.

This structure ensures the awards reflect genuine industry recognition rather than promotional submissions. Honorees are identified through the respect, reputation, and measurable impact they have earned within the legal profession. The Lawyer Growth Awards give them the spotlight they've earned.

Nominations close July 14th. Submit a nomination at: https://www.lawyergrowthsummit.com/lawyer-growth-awards

About Lawyer.com

Lawyer.com is the leading U.S. platform connecting consumers with qualified legal professionals in all practice areas and locations. With millions of visitors annually, Lawyer.com helps individuals and businesses find, evaluate, and hire the right attorney — while helping law firms grow their practice through technology, marketing, and business intelligence tools built for the modern legal market.

About the 2026 Lawyer Growth Summit

The award-winning Lawyer Growth Summit is a nationally recognized annual event hosted by Lawyer.com, bringing together growth-focused law firm leaders, attorneys, and industry innovators. Taking place at the iconic Fontainebleau Las Vegas July 15-17, 2026, the Summit in its year 3, delivers a high-level two day, immersive experience centered on the business of law through keynote presentations, expert-led workshops, peer roundtables, strategic networking, and an exclusive awards celebration honoring the industry's most impactful firms, leaders, and partners driving innovation and growth. Attendees also have the opportunity to meet with leaders changing the face of the legal industry, ranging from AI legal unicorns, ABS pioneers, deep-pocket funding sources, and iconic leaders. This isn't your average legal conference—it's where growth happens, relationships are built, and real ROI is created. From curated networking experiences and high-level deal flow to unforgettable events and epic giveaways, robot races, and events at the Sphere Las Vegas, every element of the Summit is designed to foster meaningful connections and create business opportunities that extend far beyond the Summit.

LAWYER.COM

Kristin Smith

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

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SOURCE lawyer.com