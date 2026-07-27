Lazard Asset Management Appoints Two Senior Leaders to Advance Strategic Growth and Platform Innovation

Chris Bricker joins as Head of Corporate Development

Theodore P. "TP" Enders joins as Head of Product

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazard Asset Management (LAM) today announced the appointment of two senior leaders as it advances its long-term growth strategy: Chris Bricker joins as Head of Corporate Development, and Theodore P. "TP" Enders joins as Head of Product.

The appointments underscore LAM's deliberate focus on expanding the investment capabilities, solutions, and access that meet evolving client needs and support its next phase of growth, while preserving the active-management heritage that has long distinguished the firm.

"These appointments add two complementary capabilities at an important point in LAM's evolution. Chris and TP are highly respected operators in our industry," said Chris Hogbin, CEO of Lazard Asset Management. "Chris has over three decades of experience and brings a disciplined approach to sourcing, structuring, and integrating strategic opportunities. TP has spent his career building world-class product functions with a rigorous, client-led approach to product strategy, aligning investment capabilities, client demand, and commercial priorities. Together, they will help us make deliberate choices about where we invest, how we grow and how we deliver differentiated solutions to clients globally. We are delighted to welcome them to Lazard."

Chris Bricker, Head of Corporate Development

Mr. Bricker will lead LAM's corporate development and strategic growth agenda. His focus will be on opportunities that build on the firm's investment strengths, broaden its client offering, and extend its reach in priority areas. He will report to Chris Hogbin, Chief Executive Officer of Lazard Asset Management.

Mr. Bricker joins from AllianceBernstein, where he spent more than three decades and most recently served as Head of Corporate Development and a member of the Operating Committee. Over his career he led a broad range of strategic transactions and partnerships, and helped guide one of the firm's largest product build-outs; he previously ran AllianceBernstein's public alternatives business and led product strategy and M&A.

"Opportunities to help define how a firm of this caliber grows, rather than simply extend what already exists, are rare," said Mr. Bricker. "Lazard Asset Management has the ambition and the platform to pursue growth to better serve clients. That prospect is what drew me here, and I am excited to work with Chris Hogbin and colleagues across Lazard to help position the business for the future."

Theodore P. "TP" Enders, Head of Product

Mr. Enders will lead LAM's global product strategy, with responsibility for shaping the continued evolution of the firm's product platform across investment strategies, vehicles, client channels, and markets. Working closely with the firm's investment, distribution, and regional leadership, he will help prioritize the capabilities and solutions where LAM is best positioned to differentiate and grow. He will focus on strengthening Lazard's ability to translate investment expertise into focused, scalable, and client-relevant solutions. He will report to Rosalie Berman, Lazard Asset Management's Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Enders joins from Goldman Sachs, where he spent more than two decades as a Managing Director in Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Most recently Head of CIO Portfolio Strategy, he previously served as Global Head of Public Product Development, leading a global team. In that role he helped drive the integration of a major European acquisition, oversaw Goldman's first mutual-fund-to-ETF conversion, and launched a suite of option-based income ETFs.

Mr. Enders said: "In more than two decades in this industry, I have long admired Lazard as one of the most respected names in active management, with a track record and a client franchise that few can match. The vision and ambition that the business has set out for the future is compelling, and I'm excited to help shape the product function with the rigor and discipline that vision demands."

Building for LAM's Next Phase of Growth

Together, Mr. Bricker and Mr. Enders will help translate LAM's strategic priorities into a deliberate, client-led agenda, designed to deliver profitable growth. Their work will support LAM's continued evolution, determining where the firm can best serve clients and how to bring new investment capabilities to market effectively in support of the firm's Lazard 2030 plan.

About Lazard

Founded in 1848, Lazard is the preeminent financial advisory and asset management firm, with operations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. Lazard provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and capital solutions, restructuring and liability management, geopolitics, and other strategic matters, as well as asset management and investment solutions to institutions, corporations, governments, partnerships, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals. Lazard is listed on the New York Stock Exchange as Lazard, Inc. under the ticker LAZ. For more information, please visit Lazard.com and follow Lazard on LinkedIn.

Lazard Asset Management, a subsidiary of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE: LAZ), offers a range of equity, fixed-income, and alternative investment products worldwide. As of June 30, 2026, Lazard's asset management businesses managed approximately $285 billion of client assets. For more information about LAM, please visit www.LazardAssetManagement.com.

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SOURCE Lazard Asset Management