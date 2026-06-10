LCDA Announces Ozzie Gromada Meza's Departure and Appoints Pilar Avila as Interim CEO, Continuing Commitment to Excellence in Board Governance

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LCDA is announcing an executive leadership change as Ozzie Gromada Meza concludes his tenure as President & Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. At the same time, we are excited to announce that Pilar Avila has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer, a visionary leader poised to steer the organization into its next chapter.

Pilar Avila

"Ozzie Gromada Meza has been a vital force in our evolution, and we deeply appreciate his dedication," said Jose R. Rodriguez, LCDA Board Chair. We celebrate his leadership and thank him for the lasting impact he has made at LCDA. His dedication and vision have helped strengthen our organization and advance our mission, and we are grateful for his contributions. We wish him continued success in his next chapter."

"As we enter this exciting new chapter, with Pilar's three decades of leadership and proven track record, we are ready to seize new opportunities and advance our mission with renewed vigor," stated Jose R. Rodriguez.

Pilar has been part of the LCDA Team as Corporate Partnership Development lead over the past 5 years. She brings extensive expertise and a strategic perspective across the nonprofit, private equity, and hospitality sectors. She has a strong reputation as both a business innovator and a civic leader driving meaningful change. LCDA's immediate priorities under Pilar's leadership will include:

Enhancing Engagement: Leveraging engagement with members and partners to amplify efforts and maximize collective impact.

Leveraging engagement with members and partners to amplify efforts and maximize collective impact. Showcasing Leadership: Elevating the profiles of accomplished board leaders driving positive change in America's corporate boards and C-Suite executives ready to lead.

Elevating the profiles of accomplished board leaders driving positive change in America's corporate boards and C-Suite executives ready to lead. Forging Alliances: Collaborating with key stakeholders to create strategic pathways for effective governance.

"I want to express my deepest gratitude to the Board for their confidence in me during this important transition," said Pilar Avila. I am committed to working closely with our members, partners, and management team to continue advancing excellence in corporate governance and ensure the LCDA mission resonates powerfully across the corporate landscape."

Additionally, George Herrera, Board Director, Travel and Leisure Co., will assume the role of Chair of the Host Committee for the upcoming 11th Annual Board Leaders Convening in Orlando, FL. With over two decades of governance leadership experience, George is uniquely positioned to support LCDA in expanding strategic reach and engagement with corporate America. His leadership will foster collaboration and spark groundbreaking discussions, driving meaningful outcomes for Convening participants.

"A strong and representative leadership is crucial for the future of corporate governance. As we move forward, LCDA's commitment to empowering leaders and fostering collaboration will remain unwavering. Together, we will continue to break new ground and redefine what leadership looks like in today's corporate landscape," stated Ana Dutra, LCDA First Vice Board Chair.

For more information about LCDA's initiatives and vision for the future, please visit latinocorporatedirectors.org.

About: LCDA is a premier business network dedicated to advancing excellence in executive leadership development and corporate governance.

Monique Navarro, LCDA AVP, Marketing and Communications, (915) 790-7788

SOURCE LCDA