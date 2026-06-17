LCID Deadline Alert: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on July 28, 2026

From Confidence to Crisis: How LCID Investor Sentiment Collapsed After Lucid Group Revealed a 29-Day Delivery Halt It Had Concealed During Weeks of Optimistic Guidance

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides context on the dramatic shift in investor sentiment surrounding Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) following revelations that a supplier quality crisis had secretly paralyzed Gravity SUV deliveries for nearly a month. Find out if you can recover your LCID investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

LCID shareholders lost $1.57 per share in combined declines after two corrective disclosures revealed delivery shortfalls and preliminary Q1 2026 revenue of just $280 million to $284 million, missing consensus by over $150 million. The lead plaintiff deadline is July 28, 2026.

The Early Optimism

In late February 2026, investor confidence in Lucid was building. The company had just reported its eighth consecutive quarter of record deliveries, production had nearly doubled year over year, and executives described the progress as "structural" and "repeatable." The Gravity SUV was positioned as the growth catalyst that would carry Lucid toward profitability. Investors reportedly embraced these signals, viewing LCID as a rare EV growth story with improving unit economics and a credible scaling roadmap.

The Growing Concerns

What investors did not know was that Gravity deliveries had already ground to a halt in February 2026 due to a supplier quality failure involving unauthorized changes to second-row seat components. While executives spoke publicly about "operational and financial discipline" and "sustainable growth," 4,476 vehicles were being recalled over seatbelt anchor welds that did not meet safety standards. The company delivered only 3,093 vehicles in Q1 versus the 5,237 analysts expected. The gap between production (5,500) and deliveries (3,093) signaled a problem far deeper than a minor supply hiccup.

The Breaking Point

Sentiment fractured on April 3, 2026, when Lucid finally disclosed the 29-day disruption. One financial outlet called it Lucid's "Biggest Disaster Ever," noting the company "cannot sell fewer than 4,000 vehicles and even pretend this is sustainable." The second blow landed April 14, when preliminary financials revealed operating losses approaching $1 billion and Lucid announced a $1.05 billion capital raise, including dilutive stock issuance. TD Cowen slashed its price target from $19 to $10.

The Sentiment Shift

Investors reportedly entered the Class Period confident in Lucid's repeated assurances of improved manufacturing stability and Gravity ramp success

The February 24, 2026 earnings call reinforced optimism with claims of a "repeatable operating cadence" and production run rates supporting 7,500 vehicles per quarter

By April 3, sentiment reversed sharply when the concealed 29-day delivery halt was disclosed, revealing that the "structural" progress was not what it appeared

The April 14 preliminary revenue miss of over $150 million versus consensus deepened disillusionment and triggered concerns about Lucid's cash burn trajectory

The announcement of a dilutive $300 million public stock offering alongside nearly $1 billion in quarterly operating losses compounded the sense of betrayal among shareholders

"Investor confidence depends on receiving truthful information from the companies they invest in. When a company describes its operations as stable and repeatable while a significant delivery disruption is already underway, the subsequent correction in sentiment and share price can cause real financial harm," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering your LCID losses or call (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: July 28, 2026

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the LCID Lawsuit

Q: When did Lucid Group allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from February 25, 2026 to April 13, 2026. During this window, the complaint alleges Lucid made materially false and misleading statements about its manufacturing and delivery capabilities while concealing a 29-day supplier-driven delivery halt affecting the Gravity SUV.

Q: How much did LCID stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 11.35% ($1.13 per share) after the April 3 delivery disclosure, then an additional 4.76% ($0.44 per share) after the April 14 preliminary financial results, for combined losses of $1.57 per share.

Q: What do LCID investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my LCID shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold shares. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP