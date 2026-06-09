Lead from the Front Rebrands as EB Meridian to Expand Middle-Market Enterprise Advisory Work

Boston leadership consultancy founded by combat veteran and Babson-trained strategist enters its next phase supporting executive teams through leadership transitions, cultural evolution, and measurable behavior change.

BOSTON, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lead from the Front, the Boston-based leadership development and organizational consulting practice founded by Ed Brzychcy, has rebranded as EB Meridian. The firm's legal entity, previously registered as EBB, LLC, has been formally renamed EB Meridian, LLC with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Ed Brzychcy

The new name positions the firm for its next phase of work: serving middle-market enterprise executives across B2B technology, industrial and manufacturing, healthcare and biotech, financial services, and specialty services. The rebrand follows several years of practice expansion beyond one-on-one executive coaching into multi-stakeholder organizational advisory work, including leadership transitions, cultural change initiatives, and implementation infrastructure for change at scale.

"Lead from the Front carried the practice for the better part of a decade," said Brzychcy. "The phrase still represents how I think about leadership and how this firm operates. As a firm name, it had reached its ceiling. EB Meridian gives us room to grow without abandoning what got us here."

Brzychcy brings a unique combination of disciplines to his practice. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Infantry and served three combat deployments to Iraq, ultimately retiring as a Staff Sergeant, leading small units through operations where the cost of poor execution were immediate and irreversible rather than quarterly results. After leaving active duty, he earned his MBA at Babson College and went on to serve as a Visiting Assistant Professor of Practice at Babson, teaching entrepreneurship, strategy, and organizational behavior to undergrad and graduate students. He is also a member of the Forbes Coaches Council.

The firm's methodology remains. EB Meridian continues to operate on the three-pillar framework Brzychcy has refined across more than a decade of consulting work: leadership development that persists under pressure, cultural evolution through incremental practice rather than dramatic overhaul, and implementation science focused on measurable behavior change rather than completed training.

EB Meridian's client work spans middle-market enterprises across multiple sectors. The firm advises CEOs on leadership transitions and behavior change protocols, partners with HR leadership on cultural evolution initiatives, and works with executive teams on the implementation infrastructure that turns strategy into measurable behavior. Engagements typically run six to twenty-four months, structured around progressive practice rather than one-off training events.

Brzychcy also publishes weekly leadership essays for senior executives and speaks regularly at executive forums, industry conferences, and corporate leadership events. His writing and speaking cover leadership development, behavior change under pressure, and the systematic implementation work that separates organizations that improve continuously from those that plateau after the offsite ends.

"The work has always been about closing the gap between what leaders know and what they do under pressure when it matters," Brzychcy added. "That has not changed. What has changed is the scale of the firm we are building to deliver it. The clients I served as Lead from the Front are the same clients EB Meridian serves today, with the same methodology and the same commitment to outcomes that hold up after the engagement ends."

Existing client engagements continue without disruption. Clients and partners can reach the firm at the new domain, ebmeridian.com, with redirects in place from leadfromthefront.net.

About EB Meridian

EB Meridian, LLC is a Boston-based leadership and organizational consultancy advising middle-market enterprise executives on leadership development, cultural evolution, and strategic implementation. The firm specializes in building organizational capacity for the small-scale, sustained interventions that produce measurable behavior change in real operating conditions. Brzychcy founded his practice in 2016 and has served clients across B2B technology, industrial and manufacturing, healthcare and biotech, financial services, and specialty services. For more information, visit ebmeridian.com.

Media Contact : Ed Brzychcy, Principal, EB Meridian, LLC | +1 (978)219-2552 | [email protected]

SOURCE EB Meridian