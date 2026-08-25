Leadership Catalyst Pia Jansson Launches Two Books Exploring What Shapes Us and How Leaders Reconnect with Their Edge

Two books, two different journeys; one philosophy. Get Sold on Yourself! and Connecting the Dots explore what shapes who we become and how we reconnect with the strengths, confidence, and instincts that once came naturally.

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadership Catalyst and author Pia Jansson is releasing two very different books on the same day, connected by one central idea: understanding what has shaped us can help us reconnect with who we already are.

While Get Sold on Yourself! looks at how people lead and perform today, Connecting the Dots: People, Energy, and a Life of Curiosity looks backward at the people, choices, experiences, and unexpected turns that shape a life.

For leaders, a new boss, leadership team, culture, role, or season of life can change the conditions.

"Something can be working beautifully until the environment around you changes," Jansson says. "Or you grow and change while the environment stays exactly the same."

Rather than prescribing another leadership persona, the book invites readers to reconnect with what already works naturally while recognizing when to adapt and when to rely on the different strengths of others. Jansson calls this getting back into your Power Zone.

"Your edge was never lost. You simply lost temporary access to it."

The dots that shape us

The two books began as one leadership manuscript before Jansson realized she was telling two distinctly different but connected stories.

"One looks at where you've been, the other helps you reconnect with who you already are," Jansson says.

Part memoir and part reflection, Connecting the Dots follows Jansson's journey across countries, careers, relationships, risks, and unexpected turns whose significance sometimes became apparent only years later.

Together, the books reflect one philosophy: growth doesn't always require becoming someone new. Sometimes it starts by recognizing and trusting more of who you already are.

About Pia Jansson

Pia Jansson is a Leadership Catalyst, Gallup-Certified Strengths Coach, author, and strategic advisor whose 35+ year career has spanned startups and growing organizations, with roles across marketing, operations, sales support, education, events, and management.

Both books are available on August 25, 2026. Jansson is available for interviews.

More information: piajansson.com/books-by-pia/

Media contact: Pia Jansson, [email protected]

Media Images: https://piajansson.com/book-media-images/

SOURCE Pia Jansson Coaching & Consulting