Leading Financial Advisory Firm, Schwartz & Co., Commemorates 50 Years

The Milestone Anniversary Celebrates the Family-Owned Organization's Steady Growth

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1976, Schwartz & Co. has been a trusted financial services firm for thousands of Metro Detroiters and now for clients in all 50 states. Over the years, that success has translated beyond wealth management into offerings including institutional services and investment banking. The growth even prompted the opening of a second office in Naples, Florida, to serve the national clientele. Today, Schwartz & Co. marks 50 years of building this legacy, now focusing on its next chapter.

Schwartz & Co. is a family owned and operated financial services firm. Founded in 1976, the company is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan with a second location in Naples, Florida. The organization specializes in wealth management, institutional services, and investment banking. Securities offered through Schwartz & Co., member FINRA and SIPC.

Founded by Gregory Schwartz, Sr., the firm has occupied the iconic farmhouse on the corner of Maple and Lahser in Bloomfield Hills. Schwartz's vision expanded to an extensive team of industry experts, including his five sons–Gregory, Jr., Walter, Joseph, Edward and Peter. Each brings a unique perspective from previous work at various financial and investment-focused firms in New York and California. Together, the family built the business to include investment professionals, analysts and client service associates - with non-family members serving in key leadership roles. Today, Schwartz & Co. boasts a team of 44 professionals in total, including a third-generation roster of seven grandchildren.

"I began Schwartz & Co. as a way to serve the community by researching sound investments for my clients," said Schwartz, Sr. "Being able to transition this to work with clients across the U.S., alongside my five sons and some of the most knowledgeable and trusted advisors in this field, has been incredible."

Edward, who now serves as President and CEO, launched the institutional services sector in 1993. The group advises more than 190 retirement plans, foundations and endowments. Overseeing billions of dollars in institutional assets, Schwartz & Co. provides clients with first-rate advice, working with top-tier national resources. While wealth management was Schwartz & Co.'s original business, this practice continues to experience rapid growth. In addition, the investment banking division leverages industry knowledge and process expertise to work with both private and public corporations, as well as private equity clients. Led by Matt Miller, the division continues to add talent as it expands.

"50 years in, there is no slowing down," said Edward Schwartz. "From Michigan to Florida and from one division to another, building client relationships across the country will always remain at our core."

To mark its storied legacy and celebrate its employees, Schwartz & Co. recently held a colleague-only event at the Bloomfield Hills Country Club. This was preceded by a separate event at The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón, benefitting the American Association of University Women (AAUW), whose mission is to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education and research.

For more information on Schwartz & Co., visit www.GJSCO.com.

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SOURCE Schwartz and Co.