Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Evogene Ltd. Shareholders Vote "FOR" the Company's Slate of Highly Qualified Director Nominees

Recommendations Reinforce Confidence in Evogene's Strategic Plan and Long-Term Value Creation Strategy

Board Urges Shareholders to Vote FOR All Evogene Nominees, and to disregard the Pure Capital Nominees, at the September 4, 2026, Annual General Meeting

REHOVOT, Israel, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), a pioneering company in computational chemistry, specializing in the generative design of small molecules for the pharmaceutical and agricultural industries, today announced that leading independent proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS") and Glass Lewis have recommended that Evogene shareholders vote "FOR" the Company slate of nominees in connection with the September 4, 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. ISS and Glass Lewis also recommended a vote "FOR" all other proposals to be presented at the meeting.

In the analysis released August 23, 2026, ISS noted1:

In reference to the dissident's campaign that "…its aim is to overhaul the board without articulating a compelling case for change or providing shareholders with enough information to adequately assess its plan."

Glass Lewis commented:

"The Dissidents have not presented a sufficiently compelling argument that supporting the Dissident Nominees would be likely to lead to a more favourable outcome for shareholders at this time."

"Furthermore, the Company's board has already undergone reasonable turnover in the past years, as two new directors have been appointed to the board since 2021, one of which was appointed as board chair. "

"In addition, the slate of the management nominees includes two new directors who possess what appears to be relevant experience."

Mr. Nir Nimrodi, Chairman of Evogene's Board of Directors: "We are pleased that ISS and Glass Lewis have recommended that shareholders support Evogene's slate of nominees at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. This recommendation reflects the strength of our strategy and the Board's disciplined execution towards greater shareholder value creation. We believe ISS's and Glass Lewis' independent analysis reinforces what we have consistently communicated to our shareholders: that our current Board and management team are the right group to continue advancing Evogene's plan and that the changes proposed by L.I.A. Pure Capital and Invest-Pro are unnecessary and risk disrupting our momentum. We are grateful for the continued support of our shareholders and remain focused on delivering long-term value."

Your vote is important no matter how many shares you own. We encourage you to protect the value of your investment in Evogene by voting " FOR " Company's slate of highly qualified director nominees and " FOR " all the other proposals on the agenda today.

If you have any questions or require assistance with voting your shares, please call the Company's proxy solicitor, Sodali & Co:

Sodali & Co

(800) 662-5200 (toll free) or

+1 (203) 658-9400



Email: [email protected]

1 Permission to use quotations was neither sought nor obtained.

About Evogene:

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN) is a pioneering company in computational chemistry, specializing in the generative design of small molecules for drug development and ag chemical products. At the core of its technology is ChemPass AI™, a proprietary generative AI designed to explore vast chemical space and generate novel, highly potent small molecules optimized across multiple critical parameters. Built on this powerful technological foundation, and through strategic partnerships alongside internal product development, Evogene is focused on creating breakthrough products for the pharmaceutical and agricultural industries, driven by the integration of scientific innovation with real-world industry needs.

For more information, please visit www.evogene.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events. These statements may be identified by words such as "may," "could," "expects," "hopes," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates," "demonstrates", "designed to," "intended to," "with the goal of," or words of similar meaning. For example, Evogene uses forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the creation of greater shareholder value and the assumption that the current board and management team of the Company are the right group to continue advancing Evogene's plan. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, describe opinions about future events, involve certain risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and are not guarantees of future performance. Therefore, actual future results, performance or achievements of Evogene and its subsidiaries may differ materially from what is expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of Evogene and its subsidiaries, including, without limitation, the aftermath of the recent wars between Israel and each of (i) the terrorist groups, Hamas and Hezbollah, (ii) Iran, and (iii) other regional terrorist groups supported by Iran, and any potential destabilizations in Israel, neighboring territories or the Middle East region, and those additional risk factors contained in Evogene's reports filed with the applicable securities authority. In addition, Evogene and its subsidiaries rely, and expect to continue to rely, on third parties to conduct certain activities, such as their and pre-clinical studies, and if these third parties do not successfully carry out their contractual duties, comply with regulatory requirements or meet expected deadlines, Evogene and its subsidiaries may experience significant delays in the conduct of their activities. Evogene and its subsidiaries disclaim any obligation or commitment to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments or changes in expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions.

Investor Relations Contact:

[email protected]

Tel: +972-8-9311901

SOURCE Evogene