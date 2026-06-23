Leading Korean Digital Content Companies Target Global Market at AWE USA 2026

-NIPA to Showcase Korea's XR, AI, Wearable and Digital Content Innovation at Booth #1111 in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, California, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA), a government-affiliated agency under Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT, will present the K-Digital Contents Pavilion at AWE USA 2026, introducing seven promising Korean digital content companies to the global markets.

Korea Digital Contents Pavilion

AWE USA 2026 was held from June 15 to 18, 2026, at the Long Beach Convention Center in California. The K-Digital Contents Pavilion was located at the NIPA Pavilion, Booth #1111, where participating companies showcased technologies spanning XR, AI-powered content creation, digital twins, smart wearables, mobility accessibility, AR optical modules and digital publishing.

Through the pavilion, NIPA aims to help Korean companies connect with global partners, investors, buyers and technology stakeholders, while expanding overseas business opportunities and strengthening Korea's digital content ecosystem.

The seven participating companies represent a diverse cross-section of Korea's digital innovation.

Arasoft Co., Ltd. provides an ePUB 3.0-based digital publishing and EdTech ecosystem, including Namo Author, AraOffice and DABONDA Viewer, supporting multimedia authoring, SaaS document collaboration and integrated document viewing.

Emotionwave will introduce INFIDITY, an all-in-one AI content platform that connects image and video generation, node-based production tools and AI character interaction to support multimedia storytelling and creator IP development.

Geeks Loft, Inc. will showcase Perisphere, smart headphones combining premium audio, a rotating display band and a stereoscopic camera system for video viewing, XR experiences and 2D/3D content capture.

LBS Tech provides AI-powered mobility infrastructure through MaaS-Bridge, which analyzes pedestrian environment data to recommend accessible routes and pick-up and drop-off points for wheelchair users, older adults, travelers and other mobility users.

LetinAR Co., Ltd. designs and manufactures optical modules for AI and AR smart glasses. Its PinTILT™-based lightweight plastic lens modules are designed for smart glasses, XR devices and wearable displays.

LIKE Corporation develops digital twin-based XR training and industrial safety simulation solutions, including TwinGuardXR, which recreates nuclear power plant maintenance and industrial safety environments for collaborative training and exposure analysis.

Wave Company will present TracME, an AI-powered wearable solution that measures and analyzes joint movement in real time without cameras, along with ElecSil™, a conductive silicone e-textile for ECG, EMG, EMS and haptic applications.

In addition to the exhibition, NIPA hosted the K-Digital Contents Session, "Where Korea's Digital Innovation Meets the Future of Experience," on June 17, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Room 102B, Long Beach Convention Center. The session drew approximately 200 attendees and was a resounding success, showcasing how Korean digital content companies are shaping the future of immersive experiences, AI-powered innovation, smart wearables, digital twins and spatial computing.

All seven participating companies successfully conducted business meetings with global buyers, investors and technology partners throughout the event, and are expected to generate meaningful follow-up outcomes and partnerships. For further inquiries about Korea's digital content ecosystem, please contact Dana Yoon at [email protected].

SOURCE National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA)