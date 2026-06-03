Leading National DME Provider Integrates Cirventis to Accelerate Patient Access

JUPITER, Fla., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading national DME provider has integrated Cirventis Inc. into its workflow to improve patient access and accelerate fulfillment timelines.

The Cirventis platform powers 24/7 virtual-first care so patients can access medically necessary equipment much faster. DME providers receive claim-ready orders the first time, reducing delays caused by documentation and physician workflow bottlenecks.

The Cirventis platform connects patients to licensed clinicians through asynchronous virtual care workflows that generate compliant medical evaluations, documentation, and prescription orders designed around payer requirements from the start.

Patients seeking incontinence supplies, sleep apnea devices, glucose monitors, and other essential products will now move from intake to billable medical orders in hours instead of days or weeks.

Cirventis supports over 100,000 patient encounters each year and is trusted by pharmacies, PBMs, labs, DMEs, and health plans nationwide to deliver asynchronous care through its nationwide provider network.

By integrating patient intake and insurance verification systems, the joint solution will help providers, payers, and patients cut wait times, reduce denials, and improve adherence.

"We are setting a new standard for how quickly patients get the equipment they need," said Prakriteswar Santikary, PhD, Cirventis Co-founder & CTO. "Embedding our AI-driven platform directly into DME fulfillment workflows removes barriers and enables record speed, efficiency and patient experience."

This integration launched in May 2026, with additional product categories and workflow integrations planned throughout 2026.

About Cirventis

Cirventis is a medical office in the cloud connecting patients, physicians, and fulfillment providers. Cirventis for physicians turns prospects into qualified patients with preliminary SOAP notes while fulfillment organizations receive fully documented, compliant medical orders that our subscribers can bill in hours. Learn more at cirventis.com

SOURCE Cirventis