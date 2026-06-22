Leaf Software Solutions of Carmel, IN - Launches Leaf AI Studio

A formalized AI practice built on 39 years of designing and building production software.

CARMEL, Ind., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Software Solutions introduces Leaf AI Studio , the AI practice that formalizes what the company has been doing for nearly four decades: designing and building software that runs inside real businesses. Leaf AI Studio is not a launch. It is a name -- given to a practice that has already delivered production AI systems to organizations across multiple industries.

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Since 1987, Leaf has built custom technology for organizations that need software to actually work. As AI has matured into a production-grade discipline, the same engineering posture, accountability for outcomes, and continuity of senior people that defined Leaf's earlier work has been applied to a growing portfolio of AI systems. Today, that work has a name.

Learn more at https://www.leafaistudio.ai.

DESIGNING THE INTELLIGENCE LAYER

Leaf AI Studio designs and builds the intelligence layer of an organization. Through analysis and discovery, the studio delivers a purpose-built intelligence layer — a cohesive, end-to-end capability that connects multiple AI systems and amplifies how the business operates, generates revenue, and innovates.

The intelligence layer is built in phases, not all at once. Engagements begin where intelligence will most immediately move the business — typically one or two high-impact domains — and within four to six months deliver a production-grade capability that is real, deployed, and moving the needle. Every phase is architected as a component of the larger layer, designed to expand rather than restart.

For 39 years, Leaf has built software that operates inside real businesses. Leaf AI Studio brings that same discipline to AI — designing and building the intelligence layer that lets an organization run, grow, and evolve faster than its competitors. We don't deliver pilots. We deliver systems that move the business.

— Ozan Selcuk, CEO, Leaf Software Solutions

A STUDIO, NOT A CONSULTANCY

Leaf AI Studio operates as a studio, not as staff augmentation or fixed-scope consulting. Engagements are led by senior product, engineering, and architecture talent — the same people who lead discovery also design and deliver. There is no analyst tier between strategy and build, and no hand-off between the people who think and the people who ship. Engagements are structured as subscriptions, keeping the work continuous and the focus on outcomes rather than deliverables.

WHERE IT APPLIES

The intelligence layer is built across the three domains that shape how every business performs:

Operations — how the business runs.





— how the business runs. Revenue — how the business grows.





— how the business grows. Innovation (R&D) — how the business evolves.

These are not separate initiatives. They are connected through the same intelligence layer — sharing context, reinforcing each other, and continuously improving.

WHO IT SERVES

Leaf AI Studio works with organizations of varying scale — from mid-market to global enterprise — applying the same framework and senior team composition across the range. It engages CEOs and founders, CIOs and CTOs, and the operations, data, and revenue leaders who are under real pressure to apply AI — without compromising on rigor.

If an organization has valuable data that is not yet driving intelligent decisions, or if AI pilots have stalled before reaching production, Leaf AI Studio was built for exactly that moment.

ABOUT LEAF SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS

Founded in 1987 and based in Carmel, Indiana, Leaf Software Solutions designs and builds custom software for organizations across the United States. Leaf AI Studio is the company's dedicated AI practice.

PRESS CONTACT:

Leaf Software Solutions

14300 Clay Terrace Blvd, Suite 200, Carmel, IN 46032

[email protected]

SOURCE Leaf Software Solutions, Inc.