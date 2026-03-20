LEAH KATEB, THE "PEOPLE'S PRINCESS", UNVEILS NEW POMEGRANATE PRINCESS SCENT FOR SKYLAR

Rooted in Persian heritage and gourmand indulgence, the fragrance launches in

celebration of Persian New Year and debuts at Sephora on National Fragrance Day

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skylar announces the launch of Pomegranate Princess, a special fragrance release inspired by the world of Skylar's Chief Creative Officer, Leah Kateb. Following the debut of her first signature scent, Double Dates, the new release marks the next chapter in Kateb's evolving creative leadership, translating her cultural influences, modern femininity, and love of "smelling edible" into an evergreen addition to the Skylar portfolio.

Leah Kateb and Pomegranate Princess. Image courtesy of Skylar.

Inspired by Kateb's Persian heritage and her reputation as the "people's princess," Pomegranate Princess reimagines pomegranate, a symbol of beauty, abundance, and femininity, through a playful yet polished gourmand lens. The fragrance pairs juicy pomegranate and ripe strawberry with a soft base of whipped frosting, delivering a scent that feels indulgent, approachable, and distinctly Skylar.

"Pomegranates have always meant more than just sweetness – they're a symbol of strength, abundance, beauty," said Kateb. "That's the spirit I poured into this fragrance. This isn't just a scent. It's a blessing. I can't wait for you all to love her as much as I do! Wishing you a sweet year. Love, Leah."

The launch thoughtfully coincides with Persian New Year, a time rooted in renewal, reflection, and celebration, reinforcing the fragrance's deeper symbolism and cultural resonance. Pomegranate Princess makes its Sephora debut on National Fragrance Day, March 21, offering fans a meaningful way to celebrate both the occasion and the joy of scent discovery.

Responding directly to consumer demand, Pomegranate Princess introduces Skylar's first-ever travel spray format, delivering a spray experience fans have long requested in a convenient, on-the-go size. The travel spray is accompanied by a limited-edition keychain accessory, allowing it to double as a stylish bag charm designed to securely hold the scent for easy portability.

"To watch Leah express her creative vision has been truly remarkable," said Ross Sklar, CEO of Starco Brands. "The combination of that, paired with the technical acumen and marketing capabilities of our team, is nothing short of trailblazing. From the record-breaking release of Double Dates to this launch of Pomegranate Princess we cannot be more excited for Skylar and this remarkable team."

Crafted with Skylar's signature clean-beauty standards, Pomegranate Princess is vegan, cruelty-free, hypoallergenic, and safe for sensitive skin – reflecting the brand's ongoing commitment to thoughtful, modern fragrance creation.

Fragrance Notes

Juicy Pomegranate

Strawberry

Whipped Frosting

For the first time, Pomegranate Princess launches as both a full-size 50ml eau de parfum ($96) and a travel spray ($30). The release will debut as a Sephora.com exclusive on March 21st, 2026, and will be available in-store at Sephora and online at Skylar.com on March 23rd, 2026.

For more information about Pomegranate Princess or Skylar's full fragrance portfolio, visit Skylar.com or follow along on Instagram and TikTok @Skylar.

About Skylar

Skylar, a Starco Brands (OTCQB : STCB) company, is redefining fragrance with sophisticated scents that are effortlessly California. Inspired by the natural beauty, creativity, and laid-back luxury of its Los Angeles home, Skylar blends innovative perfumery with West Coast sensibility—creating elevated, unforgettable fragrances designed to move with you from day to night, city to coast. Originally founded in 2017 as a pioneer in clean fragrance, 2025 ushers in a bold new chapter for the brand with LA-native Leah Kateb joining Skylar as its "Refounder" and Chief Creative Officer. The brand has embraced its roots more than ever—celebrating West Coast confidence, trend-setting individuality, and pushing the bounds of fragrance with adventurous new scents. The brand's full scent portfolio delights fans at Sephora stores Nationwide Skylar's full lineup, as well as its cult-favorite Scent Club, can also be found on its website - Skylar.com. Skylar is proudly vegan, cruelty-free, hypoallergenic, and safe for sensitive skin.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands (OTCQB: STCB) invents consumer products with behavior-changing technologies that spark excitement in the everyday. Today, its disruptive brands include Whipshots®, the world's only vodka-infused whipped cream; Art of Sport, the body care brand designed for athletes and co-founded by Kobe Bryant; Winona®, the first indulgent theater-popcorn spray powered by air; Skylar, the only fragrance that is both hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin; and Soylent, the complete non-dairy nutrition brand. A modern-day invention factory to its core, Starco Brands identifies whitespaces across consumer product categories. Starco Brands publicly trades on the OTCQB stock exchange. Visit starcobrands.com for more information.

About Leah Kateb

Leah Kateb is a creative entrepreneur, cultural tastemaker, and breakout star of Love Island USA Season 6. In 2025, she was named Re-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of clean fragrance brand Skylar, where she has driven significant growth and helped usher in a new era for the brand. Known for her distinctive, vintage-inspired style and sharp creative point of view, Leah has established herself at the intersection of fashion, beauty, and business. Her impact has been further recognized with honors on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list (2025) and WWD's list of the 30 Most Impactful Women Under 30 in Beauty and Wellness (2025), solidifying her position as a rising force shaping the future of the industry.

SOURCE Skylar