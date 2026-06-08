SOME CAKES ARE MEANT TO BE WORN. SKYLAR AND LEAH KATEB UNVEIL TRUE LOVE'S CAKE HER MOST PERSONAL FRAGRANCE YET

Born from a grandmother's kitchen, a centuries-old Persian legend, and the belief that the right scent can make someone fall in love with you, True Love's Cake is almond cake, caramelized pistachio, and rosewater in a bottle

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a legend, passed down through generations of Persian households, that says if you bake someone a Persian Love Cake, they will fall helplessly in love with you. Leah Kateb's grandmother believed it. Leah believes it too. And now, she's bottled it.

Skylar True Love's Cake

True Love's Cake is the newest fragrance from Skylar and the third born from the creative vision of Chief Creative Officer and "Refounder" Leah Kateb, following the breakout success of Double Dates and Pomegranate Princess. But where those felt like chapters, this one feels like a confession. Rooted in family memory, cultural heritage, and a touch of old magic, True Love's Cake is one of the most personal things Kateb has ever put her name on.

A romantic gourmand unlike anything in Skylar's portfolio, True Love's Cake opens with a whisper of rosewater, plum nectar, and cardamom pod, soft, floral, and impossibly romantic. The heart blooms into orange blossom honey, damask rose, and cherry blossom before settling into a warm, dreamy drydown of almond cake, caramelized pistachio, and sandalwood, the smell of something freshly baked and completely irresistible. It doesn't just smell beautiful. It smells like falling in love.

"They say if you bake a Persian Love Cake for someone, they'll fall in love with you. I wanted to capture that same sweetness and magic in a fragrance you can wear: magnetic, enchanting, and obviously romantic. May it bring all the love into your world," said Leah Kateb.

"With True Love's Cake, Leah has done something rare - she's translated a deeply personal story into a scent that feels universal. It's romantic and nostalgic and completely unforgettable, which is exactly where this brand is headed," said Ariella Yager, VP of Marketing at Starco Brands (parent company of Skylar).

True in form to Skylar's founding principles, True Love's Cake is crafted with the brand's signature clean beauty standards, vegan, cruelty-free, hypoallergenic, and safe for sensitive skin, proving that the most indulgent fragrances can be as clean as they are captivating.

True Love's Cake launches exclusively on the Sephora app on June 15, giving Sephora members first access before anyone else. The following day, June 16, the fragrance rolls out nationwide in Sephora retail stores, on Sephora.com, and on Skylar.com. It is available as a 50ml eau de parfum ($96) and a 10ml travel spray ($33).

To celebrate the launch, Kateb will host a Sephora pop-up at Century City in Los Angeles on June 27th from 4–6 PM, where fans can experience True Love's Cake in person alongside Leah herself. And this is just the beginning, Skylar has a full summer of moments planned for the community to fall in love with this scent IRL.

For more information and to shop the full Skylar fragrance portfolio, visit Skylar.com or follow along on Instagram and TikTok @Skylar.

About Skylar

Skylar, a Starco Brands portfolio (OTCQB : STCB) company, is redefining fragrance with sophisticated scents that are effortlessly California. Inspired by the natural beauty, creativity, and laid-back luxury of its Los Angeles home, Skylar blends innovative perfumery with West Coast sensibility—creating elevated, unforgettable fragrances designed to move with you from day to night, city to coast. Originally founded in 2017 as a pioneer in clean fragrance, 2025 ushers in a bold new chapter for the brand with LA-native Leah Kateb joining Skylar as its "Refounder" and Chief Creative Officer. With Kateb at the helm, the brand has embraced its roots more than ever—celebrating West Coast confidence, trend-setting individuality, and pushing the bounds of fragrance with adventurous new scents. The brand's full scent portfolio delights fans at stores nationwide, including Sephora, Macy's, Nordstrom, and Anthropologie. Skylar's full lineup, as well as its cult-favorite Scent Club, can also be found on its website - Skylar.com. Skylar is proudly vegan, cruelty-free, hypoallergenic, and safe for sensitive skin.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands (OTCQB: STCB) invents consumer products with behavior-changing technologies that spark excitement in the everyday. Today, its disruptive brands include Whipshots®, the world's only vodka-infused whipped cream; Art of Sport, the body care brand designed for athletes and co-founded by Kobe Bryant; Winona®, the first indulgent theater-popcorn spray powered by air; Skylar, the only fragrance that is both hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin; and Soylent, the complete non-dairy nutrition brand. A modern-day invention factory to its core, Starco Brands identifies whitespaces across consumer product categories. Starco Brands publicly trades on the OTCQB stock exchange. Visit starcobrands.com for more information.

About Leah Kateb

Leah Kateb has emerged as the undeniable breakout star of Love Island USA Season 6, captivating audiences and dominating the conversation like no one before her. With her unapologetic authenticity and electric charisma, Kateb has sparked one of the biggest social media surges in the show's history, cementing her status as a cultural force. As a trailblazer, Leah has carved out her own lane across media and business. From her signature vintage style that made her a verified trendsetter to her rise as a powerhouse entrepreneur, Kateb continues to evolve, elevate, and expand her empire. Leah continues to rewrite the rules and redefine what's possible across industries.

SOURCE Skylar