Learn How to Hack Your Digital Life at RedCape's Digital Productivity Masterclass

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RedCape's Digital Productivity Masterclass for Mac is coming to the Boston College Club this September 18. The event is designed to help people who feel overwhelmed with their current workload, and particularly for those of us who seem to take way too long to get things done in Microsoft Office. Participants will learn the shortcuts and new features available on the software they already have that will help them be more productive at work and happier with their sense of accomplishment.

Workshop attendees will spend the day with RedCape Founder and CEO Vickie Sokol Evans – a Microsoft Certified Trainer who worked directly under Bill Gates himself – learning how to slash their work time and improve their digital productivity using the hidden functionalities in Microsoft Office that most people never even knew existed. Participants will learn the productivity hacks in Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and Word used by the pros, all with Vickie's uniquely charming and utterly hilarious brand of enterprise training.

Vickie has spent the past 20 years travelling the world as a consultant and trainer while securing dozens of independent Microsoft certifications. In addition to her technical expertise, Vickie brings down the house with the skills she learned in her brief stint as an improv comedienne. You'll laugh, you'll cry - you'll learn about digital productivity, and you'll love every minute of it!

Learning any new skill can be challenging, and this is particularly true in the more-complicated-than-it-may-seem world of Microsoft Office. Rather than going at it alone, come to RedCape's Digital Productivity Masterclass at the Boston College Club on September 18, 2019. Participants will walk away with productivity hacks that will change their working lives forever. Pre-registration required. For more information, check out our event page at: https://bit.ly/2Y7lUsc

About RedCape

RedCape is an industry-leading Microsoft, Google, and Apple end-user productivity training that makes learning about the latest technology engaging and fun. Follow us at https://www.redcapeco.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/pg/redcapeco/.

About On Point Inc.

Founded by Monique Helstrom, On Point. Inc. is an event planning, business development, and project management provider serving small businesses and individuals looking to be On Point. Follow us at https://www.onpoint.expert and https://www.facebook.com/OnPoint.Experts

