Lecithin market to grow by USD 195.88 million from 2022 to 2027 | AAK AB, American Lecithin Co. emerge as Key Contributors to growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

31 Aug, 2023, 20:30 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on lecithin market, 2023-2027 estimates growth of USD 195.88 million at a CAGR of 6.09% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. AAK AB, American Lecithin Co., AMITEX AGRO PRODUCT PVT. LTD., Archer Daniels Midland Co., AVRIL SCA, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Fismer Lecithin GmbH, Foodchem International Corp., Giiava, Haneil Soyatech Pvt. Ltd., Lecilite Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Matrix Life Science Inc., Prestige Group, Sonic Biochem Extraction Pvt. Ltd., Sternchemie GmbH and Co. KG, VAV Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Kriti Nutrients Ltd., Lipoid GmbH, and Wilmar International Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report 

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lecithin Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lecithin Market 2023-2027

Company Offerings

  • AAK AB - The company offers Lecithin products derived from non-GMO, organic, and sustainable sources.
  • American Lecithin Co. - The company offers Lecithin under its brand ALCOLEC lecithin.
  • Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers Lecithin such as Yelkin TS, SS, and Gold.

Lecithin Market 2023-2027: Market Trend

The increasing demand for plant-based lecithin is an emerging lecithin market trend. It contains natural emulsifiers and some examples of vegan or plant-based lecithin include soy, sunflower, and canola lecithin, which are used in food and other applications. The demand can be attributed to the factor that it serves as a healthy alternative to protein-based lecithin, as plant-based lecithin does not cause allergies to consumers. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the lecithin market during the forecast period.

For more details and understanding of Market Dynamics download Sample report

Lecithin Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Lecithin Market is segmented as below:

  • Application 
    • Animal Feed
    • Food And Beverages
    • Pharmaceuticals
    • Others
  • Source 
    • Soy lecithin
    • Egg lecithin
    • Sunflower lecithin
    • Others
  • Geography 
    • Europe
    • North America
    • APAC
    • South America
    • Middle East And Africa

The animal feed segment will be significant during the forecast period. Lecithin is an important ingredient used in animal feed because it is an excellent source of dietary phospholipids. Its unique qualities enhance animal and livelihood health and boost the profitability of agricultural livestock farmers are the major reasons for the usage of lecithin in animal feed. This results in faster and stronger growth of livestock animals and their enhanced health in terms of better resistance to infections and diseases and a lower mortality rate besides improved meat quality. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic market data (2017 to 2021) & forecast market size (2023-2027)  – Download a Sample Report

Lecithin Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist lecithin market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the lecithin market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the lecithin market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the lecithin market, vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:
The de-oiled lecithin market is projected to grow by USD 105.24 million with a CAGR of 7.68% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the de-oiled lecithin market segmentation by source (soy, sunflower seeds, rapeseeds, and canola seeds) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Rising health concerns and demand for low-fat foods are one of the key factors driving the de-oiled lecithin market growth. 

The vitamin E market size is expected to increase by USD 548.3 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.79%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers vitamin E market segmentation by type (natural and synthetic) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing prevalence of chronic diseases is notably driving the vitamin E market growth.

Lecithin Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.09%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 195.88 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

5.65

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 35%

Key countries

US, India, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AAK AB, American Lecithin Co., AMITEX AGRO PRODUCT PVT. LTD., Archer Daniels Midland Co., AVRIL SCA, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Fismer Lecithin GmbH, Foodchem International Corp., Giiava, Haneil Soyatech Pvt. Ltd., Lecilite Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Matrix Life Science Inc., Prestige Group, Sonic Biochem Extraction Pvt. Ltd., Sternchemie GmbH and Co. KG, VAV Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Kriti Nutrients Ltd., Lipoid GmbH, and Wilmar International Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Source

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Medical Device Cleaning Market to grow by USD 693.37 million from 2022 to 2027 | The semi-critical segment will highly contribute to the market growth - Technavio

Growth of USD 737.88 million in food stabilizers market estimated from 2022 to 2027 | The functional properties of food stabilizers drives market- Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.