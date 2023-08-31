Lecithin market to grow by USD 195.88 million from 2022 to 2027 | AAK AB, American Lecithin Co. emerge as Key Contributors to growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on lecithin market, 2023-2027 estimates growth of USD 195.88 million at a CAGR of 6.09% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. AAK AB, American Lecithin Co., AMITEX AGRO PRODUCT PVT. LTD., Archer Daniels Midland Co., AVRIL SCA, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Fismer Lecithin GmbH, Foodchem International Corp., Giiava, Haneil Soyatech Pvt. Ltd., Lecilite Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Matrix Life Science Inc., Prestige Group, Sonic Biochem Extraction Pvt. Ltd., Sternchemie GmbH and Co. KG, VAV Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Kriti Nutrients Ltd., Lipoid GmbH, and Wilmar International Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Company Offerings

AAK AB - The company offers Lecithin products derived from non-GMO, organic, and sustainable sources.

American Lecithin Co. - The company offers Lecithin under its brand ALCOLEC lecithin.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers Lecithin such as Yelkin TS, SS, and Gold.

Lecithin Market 2023-2027: Market Trend

The increasing demand for plant-based lecithin is an emerging lecithin market trend. It contains natural emulsifiers and some examples of vegan or plant-based lecithin include soy, sunflower, and canola lecithin, which are used in food and other applications. The demand can be attributed to the factor that it serves as a healthy alternative to protein-based lecithin, as plant-based lecithin does not cause allergies to consumers. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the lecithin market during the forecast period.

Lecithin Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Lecithin Market is segmented as below:

Application

Animal Feed



Food And Beverages



Pharmaceuticals



Others

Source

Soy lecithin



Egg lecithin



Sunflower lecithin



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The animal feed segment will be significant during the forecast period. Lecithin is an important ingredient used in animal feed because it is an excellent source of dietary phospholipids. Its unique qualities enhance animal and livelihood health and boost the profitability of agricultural livestock farmers are the major reasons for the usage of lecithin in animal feed. This results in faster and stronger growth of livestock animals and their enhanced health in terms of better resistance to infections and diseases and a lower mortality rate besides improved meat quality. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Lecithin Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist lecithin market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the lecithin market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the lecithin market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the lecithin market, vendors

Lecithin Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.09% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 195.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.65 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key countries US, India, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AAK AB, American Lecithin Co., AMITEX AGRO PRODUCT PVT. LTD., Archer Daniels Midland Co., AVRIL SCA, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Fismer Lecithin GmbH, Foodchem International Corp., Giiava, Haneil Soyatech Pvt. Ltd., Lecilite Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Matrix Life Science Inc., Prestige Group, Sonic Biochem Extraction Pvt. Ltd., Sternchemie GmbH and Co. KG, VAV Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Kriti Nutrients Ltd., Lipoid GmbH, and Wilmar International Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

