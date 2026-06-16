Lee Mendelson Film Productions Completes Licensing Agreement with CBS for Use of Vince Guaraldi Song "Linus and Lucy" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lee Mendelson Film Productions, Inc. (LMFP), owner and steward of the television and film song catalog of jazz artist and composer Vince Guaraldi, today announced a licensing agreement with CBS for the use of Guaraldi's "Linus and Lucy" in the final broadcast of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The finale aired on May 21, 2026, and used the music in a humorous segment. Louis Cato and the Great Big Joy Machine performed the iconic theme while Mr. Colbert mentioned LMFP's recent enforcement actions to protect its copyrights. All licenses for music from the Guaraldi song catalog must be secured from LMFP.

The proceeds from the CBS agreement will be donated by LMFP to World Central Kitchen, a not-for-profit organization that provides meals during crises. On the previous night's episode, a $2.5 million donation to WCK was presented on behalf of The Late Show to the charity's founder, Chef José Andrés.

"LMFP found the music's use on The Late Show funny and entertaining, and is proud to support World Central Kitchen's mission," said Jason Mendelson, Chairman of LMFP. "A principal goal of our enforcement actions is to educate individuals, businesses, and government entities about the need to obtain written license agreements to use music in a commercial setting."

LMFP recently filed a series of legal actions to protect Guaraldi's iconic compositions, citing an apparel accessories manufacturer, a video game producer, a collectibles auction house and the U.S. Department of the Interior for unauthorized use. The lawsuits are intended to halt a pattern of infringement that threatens to diminish the integrity of these protected works, the Guaraldi music legacy, and other cherished creative content vulnerable to misuse in the modern media landscape.

About Lee Mendelson Film Productions, Inc.:

Lee Mendelson Film Productions (LMFP) is the publisher of the Vince Guaraldi musical catalog. LMFP is also the producer of the world-renowned classic television specials, including "A Charlie Brown Christmas," "It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown," and "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving," along with the Hollywood animation studio Bill Melendez Productions. LMFP also produced over 50 other related network animated specials, 12 prime time Garfield specials, the 121-program series "Garfield and Friends" and many other film and television animated, documentary and entertainment programs. Founded by the late Lee Mendelson in 1963, Lee Mendelson Film Productions, Inc., has received 11 Emmy Awards (from 45 nominations) and four Peabody Awards, and has produced projects that have received Grammy and Academy Award nominations. LMFP is o the record label for many of the Vince Guaraldi soundtrack albums, releasing the iconic music from the genius composer and performer. For more information, please visit www.mendelsonproductions.com.

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SOURCE Lee Mendelson Film Productions