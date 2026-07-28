Leeds Equity Partners Announces Sale of datacenterHawk to S&P Global

Transaction reflects the successful partnership between Leeds Equity and datacenterHawk to build a leading provider of data center market intelligence

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leeds Equity Partners ("Leeds Equity" or the "Firm") announced today that it entered into a definitive agreement to sell datacenterHawk (the "Business"), a market intelligence platform for the global data center and network infrastructure industries, to S&P Global, in a carve-out from the Firm's existing portfolio company, Simplify Compliance. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

Founded in 2014, datacenterHawk has established itself as a trusted source of mission critical market intelligence for data center operators, investors, developers, enterprises, and network service providers. The Business's platform delivers comprehensive real-time proprietary data and insights on data center real estate, capacity, and pricing, as well as information on global fiber and connectivity assets. The Business's superior data accuracy and breadth, trusted market reputation and deep industry expertise is valued by clients globally, enabling them to confidently make the right decisions around their digital infrastructure investments.

"This is an exciting milestone for datacenterHawk and a testament to the incredible work of our team over the past decade," said David Liggitt, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of datacenterHawk. "Since the investment from Simplify Compliance and Leeds Equity in 2022, our business has grown annual recurring revenue more than 6x. Their support and capital has been invaluable as we built our business around helping the data center industry make smarter and faster decisions through real-time data and market intelligence. Becoming part of S&P Global gives us an opportunity to scale that mission globally while continuing to serve our customers with the quality, speed, and support they've come to expect from datacenterHawk."

"It has been a privilege to partner with David and the entire datacenterHawk team," said Scott VanHoy, Partner at Leeds Equity Partners. "datacenterHawk has established itself as a trusted provider of market intelligence for the digital infrastructure industry. We are proud of the remarkable growth the team has driven, and look forward to seeing the business continue to grow with S&P Global."

This exit represents another successful investment for Leeds Equity's B2B data thesis within our broader information services franchise. In addition to datacenterHawk, representative current and former investments in B2B data include Fulcrum Financial Data (fixed income data and research; exited to Fitch), OptionMetrics (historical options data), and TalentNeuron (labor market insights and workforce planning data).

Solomon Partners served as financial advisor and Covington & Burling, LLP served as legal counsel to datacenterHawk, Simplify Compliance, and Leeds Equity Partners.

About datacenterHawk:

datacenterHawk is a market intelligence platform for the global data center and network infrastructure industry. The Business provides real-time insights on data center real estate supply, pricing, and connectivity, empowering cloud providers, enterprises, and investors to make faster, more informed infrastructure decisions. Through its FiberLocator product, datacenterHawk extends its capabilities into network and fiber infrastructure mapping, providing detailed visibility into global fiber and connectivity assets.

Together, these offerings provide a comprehensive view of the physical infrastructure landscape and have become a trusted source for data insights for the market's leading operators, developers, and investors.

About Leeds Equity:

Leeds Equity is a New York-based private equity firm dedicated exclusively to partnering with management teams in the education, training, and information services industries (the "Knowledge Industries"). The Firm was founded in 1993 and has approximately $7 billion of Regulatory Assets Under Management across a broad spectrum of companies within the Knowledge Industries. Leeds Equity seeks to leverage its sector-focused expertise and market insights to create long-term value for its partner companies and investors. For more information, visit http://www.leedsequity.com.

For More Information:

Scott VanHoy

Tel. 212-835-2000

www.leedsequity.com

SOURCE Leeds Equity Partners, LLC