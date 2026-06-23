Leesa Introduces GreenFlex® Foam: A Plant-Based Mattress Innovation Built to Sleep Better and Tread Lighter

Award-winning mattress brand brings USDA Certified biobased foam to its full lineup, setting a new standard for responsible sleep

GLENDALE, Ariz., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leesa Sleep, known for its award-winning hybrid and cooling mattresses, today announced the launch of GreenFlex® Foam—a next-generation plant-based foam developed entirely in-house. Available now across most of the Leesa lineup, GreenFlex marks one of the most meaningful material advancements in the company's history, delivering the same premium Leesa feel while meaningfully reducing environmental impact.

What Is GreenFlex® Foam?

GreenFlex is a biobased foam made with renewable plant-based polyols, reducing reliance on petroleum-based inputs. It is sourced from crops grown on marginal land that do not compete with food agriculture or drive deforestation. Unlike typical soy-based "bio" foams—which utilize only ~14% of the plant's oil and require an energy-intensive chemical conversion process—GreenFlex contains 100% usable polyol with no chemical conversion needed, utilizing roughly 45% of the oil extracted from the plant. Developed and produced in-house at Leesa's 650,000-square-foot Arizona facility, it also eliminates transport emissions from third-party foam suppliers.

GreenFlex carries three independent certifications: USDA Certified Biobased Product (26% renewable biological content, verified by third-party lab testing), CertiPUR-US®, and GREENGUARD Gold. Its open-cell structure promotes airflow for cooler sleep, cushions pressure points to reduce aches and pains, and maintains its structure over time. GreenFlex is featured in all Leesa mattresses with the exception of the Oasis Chill Hybrid and Legend Hybrid.

A Differentiator in the Category



Most foam mattresses on the market rely entirely on petroleum-derived materials. GreenFlex changes that equation without compromising comfort or durability—a combination that remains rare at scale in the sleep industry. By controlling the entire process in-house, Leesa can verify the environmental story at every step.

"GreenFlex is proof that you don't have to choose between sleeping well and doing right by the planet," said Jen Pressley, Head of Leesa. "We engineered this from the ground up in our own facility, which gives us full control over the quality, the supply chain, and the environmental impact."

What Leesa Is Known For



Best Hybrid: The Leesa Sapira Hybrid was named Best Hybrid Mattress by Wirecutter (The New York Times) in 2025. The Sapira Chill Hybrid earned a 9.47 performance score from NapLab—ranking it among the top 1% of all mattresses tested—and was named Best Hybrid Mattress 2026 by Forbes Vetted.

Best Cooling: The Leesa Chill line (Sapira Chill, Legend Chill, Oasis Chill, Studio Chill) has earned consistent top marks for temperature regulation. The Sapira Chill was named Best Cooling Mattress on AARP's 2026 Best Hybrid Mattresses list and Best Pillow-Top Mattress 2026 by Sleep Foundation. Independent tests across the Chill line show no significant heat retention during the night.

Back Pain Relief: The Leesa Sapira Chill earned perfect scores for back pressure relief in independent testing by NapLab, with reviewers citing its blend of firm support and contoured cushioning as among the strongest in the category for lower back and spinal alignment.

Sustainability and Social Impact

GreenFlex is the latest step in a broader sustainability effort. In 2024, Leesa's in-house foam production eliminated 3,429 metric tons of CO₂ in shipping-related emissions, recycled 3.9 million pounds of foam scraps, and saved 345,000 gallons of diesel fuel. Leesa also partners with CleanHub to intercept ocean-bound plastic in India, employing workers—primarily women—through its Green Worms collection program.

Since 2015, Leesa has donated more than 43,000 mattresses to people in need through partnerships with nonprofits including The Bowery Mission (NYC), Thrive Arizona, The Green Chair Project (Raleigh), WIN Victim Services, The Delores Project (Denver), the Refugee Empowerment Program (Nashville), and Dwell with Dignity (Dallas). Through its Sharetown recycling partnership, Leesa redistributes nearly two-thirds of returned mattresses back into local communities.

Availability and Pricing

GreenFlex Foam is available now across the Leesa lineup. Prices start at $669 for the Leesa Studio (Queen). For full details, visit leesa.com.

About Leesa Sleep

Leesa Sleep is a premium sleep brand and part of 3Z Brands, headquartered in Glendale, AZ. Since 2015, Leesa has combined award-winning mattress design, U.S. manufacturing, and an ongoing commitment to sustainability and community—donating over 43,000 mattresses to people in need and earning top honors from Wirecutter, Forbes Vetted, Sleep Foundation, and AARP, among others. Learn more at leesa.com.

Media Contact: Savannah Olsen | [email protected]

SOURCE Brooklyn Bedding