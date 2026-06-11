Leg Avenue Expands Its Fashion-Forward Intimate Apparel and Costume Collection for Summer 2026

-Launch includes new lingerie and statement silhouettes, textures and concepts inspired by confidence, individuality and cutting-edge culture-

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leg Avenue, a globally recognized leader in fashion hosiery and intimate apparel, today unveiled its Summer 2026 lingerie collection. As always, the newest designs blend innovative, fashion-forward styling with comfort, versatility and expressive self-confidence.

Net Effect Bodysuit from Leg Avenues’ Summer 2026 Collection

The new collection spans bodysuits, babydolls, lace sets, and robes with a range of new silhouettes, elevated fabrics and detail-focused designs inspired by the growing intersection of intimate apparel, festival and costume fashion, and everyday confidence dressing. The new looks include modern lace sets, mesh layering pieces, strappy statement designs and fashion-inspired textures to transition fluidly from intimate wear to costume and occasion styling.

"For today's consumers, lingerie has evolved far beyond traditional categories," said CEO and Co-Founder Amy Tsai. "Our customers are looking for pieces that reflect personal style, confidence and individuality, whether for everyday wear, travel, special occasions, festival/rave wear or for layering into broader fashion attire. Our Spring/Summer collection reflects this."

The newest release continues the company's expansion of its fashion-intimates category into statement fashion and costume design. Key influences behind the collection include modern romantic styling, sheer layering trends, body-contouring silhouettes and lightweight seasonal textures intended for spring and summer versatility.

The collection also reflects consumer demand for hosiery and intimate apparel that merges fashion aesthetics with comfort, movement and special occasion flexibility.

Styles from the new collection are available from LegAvenue.com and through the company's online channels and retail partners.

About Leg Avenue

Since its Southern California inception in 1984 as a family-owned swap meet business, Los Angeles-based Leg Avenue is now established as one of the world's most recognized hosiery and costume brands. In 2000, CEO Amy Tsai led the brand's evolution of legwear from a basic accessory into an expressive statement. Through her creative vision she also introduced the company's first costume designs, which have been instrumental in shaping the company's global reputation for multiple decades of innovation in hosiery, intimate apparel and costume/occasion design.

The company's collections combine accessible styling and sizing with bold visual design, establishing the brand as a recognized leader in both specialty retail and creator-driven fashion attire. In short, no one does sexy better than Leg Avenue! For more information, visit LegAvenue.com.

SOURCE Leg Avenue