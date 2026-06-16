Legacy Education Inc. (LGCY) to Highlight Growth Strategy at the Northland Growth Conference 2026

LANCASTER, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Education Inc. ("Legacy Education" or the "Company") (NYSE American: LGCY), a leading provider of career-focused healthcare education and training, today announced that it will participate in the Northland Growth Conference 2026 being held virtually on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

LeeAnn Rohmann, Chief Executive Officer, and Brandon Pope, Chief Financial Officer, will be available for one-on-one and small-group meetings with institutional investors throughout the conference. Management will discuss Legacy Education's recent operating performance, enrollment growth, expansion initiatives, and long-term strategy for delivering shareholder value.

"We are pleased to participate in the Northland Growth Conference and engage with investors interested in the growing demand for career-focused healthcare education," said LeeAnn Rohmann, Chief Executive Officer of Legacy Education. "As we continue to expand our footprint, strengthen enrollment, and invest in programs that prepare students for in-demand healthcare careers, we look forward to sharing our strategy and the opportunities we see for continued growth."

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with Legacy Education management should contact their Northland representative.

About Legacy Education

Legacy Education (NYSE: LGCY) is an award-winning, nationally accredited, for-profit post-secondary education company founded in 2009. Legacy Education provides career-focused education primarily in the healthcare field, with certificates and degrees for nursing, sonography, medical technicians, dental assisting, business administration, and several others. The Company offers a wide range of educational programs and services to help students achieve their professional goals. Legacy Education's focus is on providing high-quality education that is accessible and affordable. Legacy Education is committed to growing its education footprint via organic enrollment growth, addition of new programs, and accretive acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.legacyed.com or on LinkedIn @legacy-education-inc.

Contact Legacy Education Inc.

Investor Relations

[email protected]

Amato and Partners, LLC

Investors Relations Counsel

[email protected]

SOURCE Legacy Education Inc.