Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding Announces 50" HDTV Promotion for Month of July

NEWARK, N.J., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding announced that they have recently broken their own record for presettlement funding last month. The premier lawsuit settlement funding company credits the increase in sales to their quick turnarounds, their effective marketing, and their talented team of underwriters who are able to offer the best customer service in the industry.

Legal-Bay provides presettlement funding for almost any type of lawsuit, including motor vehicle accidents, medical malpractice, personal injury, wrongful conviction, death, or termination, sexual harassment/abuse or discrimination in workplace, and any civil cases where the plaintiff has already retained an attorney. Legal-Bay has been a proven leader in funding a wide variety of lawsuits due to their over 15 years of expertise.

If you have an active lawsuit and need legal funding, Legal-Bay may be able to assist you immediately. To apply online, please visit: http://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com or call the company's toll free hotline at 877.571.0405.

Chris Janish, CEO, commented, "With the launch of our new TV commercial, and our record month in funding, we want to reward one of our lucky new clients in July with a new 50-inch HDTV. Our customer service team prides themselves on delivering to our clients, and this is another way to show our appreciation to clients that provide us with the opportunity to fund them in their time of need."

View it here: LEGAL-BAY TV COMMERCIAL

In order for a chance to win the free TV, you must fund between July 1 and July 31. Any and all clients that fund for a minimum of $2K for the month will be eligible for a random drawing the first week of August.

Legal-Bay's non-recourse programs are not a lawsuit funding loan, lawsuit loans, presettlement loan, presettlement loans, pre-settlement loan, or pre-settlement loans as many clients may think. Pre-settlement funding is merely an immediate cash allowance given in advance of a plaintiff's impending monetary award. The cash advance is risk-free, as the money does not need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case.

To apply right now, please visit: http://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com or call toll-free at: 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by.

Contact: Chris Janish, CEO

Email: info@Legal-Bay.com

Ph.: 877.571.0405

SOURCE Legal-Bay LLC