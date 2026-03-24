Legal Bay Pre Settlement Funding Announces Uber to Initiate "Woman Driver Only" Option Due to Ongoing Rideshare Lawsuits Involving Sexual Assault

Thousands of rideshare lawsuits nationwide allege passenger assaults and injuries as litigation moves toward settlements and trial verdicts

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal Bay LLC, a national provider of pre-settlement funding, lawsuit loans, and non-recourse legal funding, today highlighted the rapidly expanding wave of Uber and Lyft rideshare lawsuits involving passenger sexual assault claims. As ridesharing services continue to grow across the United States, courts are seeing an increasing number of lawsuits alleging that inadequate driver screening, insufficient safety measures, and negligent oversight contributed to passenger harm.

In one of the most closely watched developments in the rideshare litigation landscape, a federal jury in Arizona recently awarded $8.5 million in damages to a passenger who was sexually assaulted by an Uber driver, marking the first major bellwether verdict tied to the nationwide sexual assault litigation against the company. The case is expected to influence thousands of similar lawsuits currently pending in federal court.

The verdict arrives amid a growing multidistrict litigation (MDL) involving more than 3,000 sexual assault lawsuits filed against Uber in federal court. These cases allege that the company failed to adequately screen drivers, ignored prior complaints about misconduct, and delayed implementing critical passenger safety features.

Legal analysts believe the early trial outcomes will play an important role in determining potential settlement values for thousands of remaining claims. Estimates from legal observers suggest that individual settlements in rideshare sexual assault cases may range from approximately $50,000 to over $1 million depending on case severity and evidence presented.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal Bay, says, "Rideshare litigation has become one of the fastest-growing areas of sexual assault litigation and mass tort law. We are happy to see that Uber is listening to its female victims and providing them options that will make them feel safer. In the meantime, our pre settlement funding programs help plaintiffs gain access to the financial resources they need while their cases move toward resolution."

If you're a lawyer or plaintiff involved in an active lawsuit of any kind and need an immediate cash advance against an impending lawsuit settlement, please visit Legal Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

Rideshare sexual assault lawsuits involving Uber and Lyft vehicles continue to increase nationwide. Passengers, drivers, and pedestrians are filing lawsuits against ridesharing companies, and many states—including California, New York, New Jersey, and Illinois—require rideshare companies to carry substantial commercial insurance coverage to protect passengers during active trips, often providing coverage limits of up to $1 million per incident.

Because of the complexity of these lawsuits, cases involving rideshare assaults can take significant time to resolve. Claims may target multiple parties including drivers, rideshare companies, insurance carriers, and other third parties. As a result, settlement negotiations, discovery proceedings, and trial scheduling can extend the litigation process for several years.

During this waiting period, plaintiffs frequently face mounting medical expenses, therapy costs, lost wages, and everyday living expenses while their cases move through the legal system.

Legal Bay provides presettlement funding, settlement loans, and loans on lawsuit settlements for qualified plaintiffs involved in rideshare sexual assault lawsuits, Uber and Lyft passenger claims, and other time-consuming litigation. These funding programs allow plaintiffs to receive immediate cash advances against their anticipated settlement, helping them maintain financial stability while their attorneys pursue full compensation.

If you're a lawyer or plaintiff involved in an active lawsuit of any kind and need an immediate cash advance against an impending lawsuit settlement, please visit Legal Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

Legal Bay works directly with plaintiffs and their attorneys nationwide to provide fast approvals for legal funding applications, often within 24 to 48 hours after case documentation is received. The company offers lawsuit settlement funding, litigation funding, settlement loans, and loans on lawsuit settlements for many types of claims including rideshare sexual assault cases, personal injury lawsuits, wrongful death claims, and mass tort litigation.

Importantly, Legal Bay's funding programs are non-recourse, meaning plaintiffs only repay the advance if their case results in a successful settlement or verdict. If the plaintiff does not recover compensation, there is no obligation to repay the funds.

Legal Bay notes that pre settlement funding and lawsuit settlement loans can help plaintiffs avoid financial pressure that might otherwise force them to accept early or inadequate settlement offers while their cases are still pending. While often referred to as lawsuit loans, settlement loans, or loans on lawsuit settlements, Legal Bay's pre-settlement funding is actually non-recourse legal funding, meaning plaintiffs repay the advance only if they win or settle their case.

To apply right now for a loan settlement program, please visit the company's website HERE or call toll-free at: 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by to answer any questions.

Source: Legal Bay, LLC

Contact: Chris Janish, CEO

Email: info@Legal Bay.com

Ph.: 877.571.0405

Website: www.Legal Bay.com

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC