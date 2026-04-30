Parkinson disease patients may see a global settlement announced by end of 2026.

PHILADELPHIA, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, a leading provider of pre-settlement legal funding for mass tort litigation, today announced it is now actively accepting applications from plaintiffs involved in Paraquat-related lawsuits, as litigation continues to expand across both federal and state courts.

Paraquat, a widely used agricultural herbicide, has been linked in thousands of lawsuits to an increased risk of Parkinson's disease. These claims have been consolidated in federal multidistrict litigation (MDL No. 3004) in the Southern District of Illinois, where approximately 6,400 to 6,500 cases remain pending against major defendants including Syngenta Crop Protection and Chevron U.S.A. Inc.

In addition to the federal MDL, Pennsylvania has emerged as a major venue for Paraquat claims. The Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas currently hosts more than 1,000 cases, making it one of the largest state-level mass tort dockets in the country.

Plaintiffs allege that manufacturers and distributors of paraquat-based herbicides failed to adequately warn users about the potential neurological risks associated with long-term exposure. In some cases, additional defendants such as FMC Corporation have also been named alongside Syngenta and Chevron.

Legal-Bay's funding program is designed to provide financial relief to plaintiffs navigating what is often a prolonged litigation process. They offer pre settlement funding, settlement funding, lawsuit loans, and loans on lawsuit settlements to help qualified plaintiffs access immediate cash advances against their anticipated settlement. This financial support allows individuals to cover essential expenses while their attorneys continue to build their cases.

"With thousands of cases pending in both federal and Philadelphia state courts, Paraquat litigation is one of the fastest-growing mass torts in the country and one of the most complex ones too" said Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay. "Many plaintiffs are facing significant financial pressure while waiting for resolution. Our funding helps bridge that gap and allows them to pursue their claims without compromise."

If you're a lawyer or plaintiff involved in an active lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance against a pending settlement, please visit Legal Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

Recent developments—including multiple bellwether cases settling on the eve of trial—have intensified expectations that broader settlement negotiations may continue across the litigation landscape. Legal-Bay's sources close to litigation say the parties are working towards an agreed upon global settlement by end of 2026 or early 2027.

Legal-Bay works directly with attorneys to evaluate claims quickly, often issuing funding decisions within 24–48 hours. Applicants are assessed based on key factors such as documented exposure history, medical diagnosis of Parkinson's disease or PD, and overall case strength.

Individuals diagnosed with Parkinson's disease who believe they were exposed to paraquat are encouraged to explore their legal options and determine eligibility for funding.

If you're a lawyer or plaintiff involved in an active lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance against a pending settlement, please visit Legal Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

Legal-Bay is a trusted provider of pre-settlement and post-settlement funding, offering plaintiffs fast, risk-free cash advances while their legal cases are pending. The company has funded thousands of cases nationwide across a wide range of litigation areas and remains committed to helping clients achieve financial stability during the legal process.

To apply right now for pre settlement funding, please visit the company's website HERE or call 877.571.0405, where agents are standing by to assist.

Source: Legal Bay, LLC

Contact: Chris Janish, CEO

Email: info@Legal Bay.com

Ph.: 877.571.0405

Website: www.Legal Bay.com

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SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC