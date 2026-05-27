Legendz Launches Legendz.io, Bringing the Legendary Casino Experience Worldwide

The trusted U.S. sweeps brand expands globally with a new crypto casino built for secure, exciting and entertainment-first play.

TAMPA, Fla., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendz today announced the launch of Legendz.io, a new crypto casino created to bring the legendary experience of Legendz to players around the world.

After almost two years of growth in the U.S. sweepstakes market, Legendz.com has established itself as a strong and trusted Social Casino and Sportsbook brand known for secure and seamless entertainment, associated with names such as Chuck Lidell, Brad Kraut and brands like HYROX and PFL (Pro Fight League). With the launch of Legendz.io, the brand is now taking that same player-first experience global, giving more people the opportunity to play like a legend.

– This launch marks an important step in the growth of the Legendz brand, expanding from our successful U.S. sweepstakes foundation into the global crypto casino space. Players around the world are looking for casino entertainment that feels easy, exciting, and reliable, and Legendz.io is built to deliver exactly that, with the same confidence and energy that made Legendz a rising name in the U.S, says spokesperson from Legendz.

Legendz.io is now live and available worldwide where permitted.

Follow Legendz.io on socials for new game releases, promotions and streams.

Instagram @legendzcasino @legendzcasino.io

Facebook @legendzcasino @legendzcasino.io

Contact

[email protected]

About Legendz

Legendz is an online entertainment brand built to bring guests fun, secure and seamless ways to play across casino-style games, sports entertainment, live experiences and community-driven promotions. With platforms serving both U.S. and international audiences, Legendz combines easy-to-play technology, transparent gameplay and an entertainment-first approach to create trusted destinations for players who want more than just a game.

www.legendz.com

www.legendz.io

SOURCE Legendz