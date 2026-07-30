Legion Security Launches DragonClaw: Agent Orchestration with Context for Your SOC

New agent orchestration layer, grounded in each organization's unique context, lets analysts and security leaders ask for and execute what they need

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legion Security, the agentic security operations platform for the enterprise, today announced DragonClaw, a new agent orchestration layer built to maximize what security professionals can do, across every task.

Legion provides its customers with an agentic security operations platform that learns from existing security work, tools, processes, and reasoning to provide optimized deterministic and agentic workflows without requiring integrations. DragonClaw leverages that unique context, providing Security Operations Center (SOC) analysts and security leaders the ability to invoke Legion's agents to unearth real problems like understanding the organizational impact of the latest CVE, or answering questions and taking action about how their processes, tools and people are actually making decisions.

Even with automated workflows in place, SOC analysts still lead or are fully embedded in many investigations, because each organization has different processes for how and why they investigate certain alerts. Security leaders lack the real-time insights they need because static reports go stale the moment they're generated and followup questions are always needed. Risk exposure depends on context a checklist can't capture, which is why DragonClaw is designed to work alongside the judgment of the people who know that environment best, not replace it.

DragonClaw empowers security teams to ask for what they need in their own words and get back an answer or a completed action, grounded in their own organizational context, without custom integration work. It interprets intent, decides which agents a job requires, and orchestrates them – including agents that take real action. It comes complete with configurable guardrails that require explicit permission before anything is executed, using only approved tools and credentials pulled from secure vaults.

Michael Gladishev, co-founder and vice president of research and development, Legion Security, said: "Security teams need AI tools that actually understand how their organization works. That's been Legion's whole premise from day one: agentic security has to be trusted and bespoke, or it's not usable in a real SOC. DragonClaw puts that belief into practice, giving every person on a security team, from analyst to CISO, a way to act on their own organizational context in real time, without asking them to trust a black box to get there."

DragonClaw is the layer where security context becomes something every person in the organization can interact with directly, from the analyst mid-investigation to the SOC manager reviewing the week to the CISO prepping for the board.

Legion Security will showcase DragonClaw at Black Hat USA 2026 at booth #5150. For more information on DragonClaw, which is currently available to existing customers, read the blog here.

About Legion Security

Legion Security helps enterprise security teams scale detection, investigation, and response using agentic AI. Recognizing the complexity of enterprise security operations, the platform captures and learns from the real workflows analysts already use today, transforming those actions into trusted, agentic playbooks. This approach allows organizations to gradually adopt frontier AI models while maintaining operational trust, reducing manual effort, and preparing for the next generation of autonomous security capabilities. Legion Security is headquartered in Tel Aviv and is backed by Coatue, Accel, Picture with investors from Island, Crowdstrike, Wiz and Google Deepminds. Learn more at legionsecurity.ai.

SOURCE Legion Security