Leidos and CoreWeave collaborate to accelerate delivery of AI capabilities for defense, national security and intelligence missions

New collaboration to deliver secure, mission-ready AI capacity and services for national security

CoreWeave to provide AI-native platform, Leidos to lead mission integration, secure architecture

RESTON, Va. and LIVINGSTON, N.J., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the rapidly growing need for secure artificial intelligence (AI) technology dedicated to the U.S. Intelligence Community (IC) and Department of War's (DoW) unique requirements, Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a leader in national security mission solutions, and CoreWeave (Nasdaq: CRWV), The Essential Cloud for AI™, are teaming up to provide secure, sovereign AI cloud services that can be used to help federal agencies build, train, deploy, and operate AI at mission scale.

The collaboration combines Leidos' decades of experience delivering mission-critical systems for the U.S. government with CoreWeave's AI-native cloud platform trusted by leading AI builders. Together the two companies aim to help turn AI into an operational advantage for the United States.

The IC and DoW are at an inflection point where AI-driven analysis has become a defining competitive advantage in national security. As a result, highly secure AI cloud capacity dedicated to U.S. government workloads is a top government priority. Together, Leidos and CoreWeave intend to bring dedicated, sovereign AI cloud services to IC and DoW missions, built with the same technology stack used for the most advanced AI deployments, and adapt the capabilities to meet the unique security, classification, and operational requirements of national security organizations. Features envisioned include:

Classified AI Cloud Services – Secure environments for model training, fine-tuning, evaluation, deployment, and continuous monitoring.

– Secure environments for model training, fine-tuning, evaluation, deployment, and continuous monitoring. Intelligence Analyst Augmentation – AI-powered workflows for fusing intel from multiple sources, imagery analysis and exploitation, and decision support among others.

– AI-powered workflows for fusing intel from multiple sources, imagery analysis and exploitation, and decision support among others. Cyber AI Ranges – Cyber simulation, autonomous defense testing, threat modeling, vulnerability prioritization, and adversarial AI evaluation.

– Cyber simulation, autonomous defense testing, threat modeling, vulnerability prioritization, and adversarial AI evaluation. Synthetic Data and Simulation – Secure generation of mission-relevant data, digital twins, and simulation environments for training and operational planning.

– Secure generation of mission-relevant data, digital twins, and simulation environments for training and operational planning. Edge-to-Cloud AI Orchestration – Connect a centralized AI cloud platform with forward-deployed, disconnected, and tactical environments.

"Combining CoreWeave's AI cloud platform with our mission-grade federal integration accelerates delivery for IC and DoW priorities, expanding our nation's AI superiority," said Jason O'Connor, president, Leidos Intelligence. "This is the next evolution of mission technology—sovereign AI compute at scale, secure by design, mission integrated, operationally resilient, and ready for the realities of classified national security work. That is what our team will provide to our government partners."

"Artificial intelligence is becoming foundational to our nation, and federal teams need secure, scalable platforms to operationalize it," said Sachin Jain, chief operating officer, CoreWeave. "CoreWeave is trusted by many of the world's leading AI organizations to power the most complex workloads. Through CoreWeave Federal and our collaboration with Leidos, we intend to extend those capabilities to highly secure government environments with the performance, resilience, and operational rigor these missions require."

Within Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities (SCIF)- accredited data centers, CoreWeave plans to offer its AI-native cloud platform including purpose-built infrastructure, advanced networking, AI-optimized storage, and cloud-native orchestration for training and inference workloads. Leidos will lead mission integration, secure architecture accreditation support, cyber operations, data engineering, and customer delivery for intelligence and defense programs.

Together, the companies expect to accelerate delivery of mission-applied AI capabilities aligned with the unique needs of national security, and provide potential solutions to unify fragmented AI infrastructure and architectures in multiple domains.

The combined capabilities will be designed with federal security controls, auditability, model governance, data protection, and mission continuity as foundational requirements. Compute deployment and architecture will be determined by mission requirements and federal appropriation priorities.

The collaboration builds on the recent launch of CoreWeave Federal, CoreWeave's dedicated business focused on delivering AI cloud services to U.S. government agencies and the Defense Industrial Base.

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with more than 50,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $17.2 billion for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

About CoreWeave

‍CoreWeave is The Essential Cloud for AI™. Built for pioneers by pioneers, CoreWeave delivers a platform of technology, tools, and teams that enables innovators to move at the pace of innovation, building and scaling AI with confidence. Trusted by leading AI labs, startups, and global enterprises, CoreWeave serves as a force multiplier by combining superior infrastructure performance with deep technical expertise to accelerate breakthroughs. Established in 2017, CoreWeave completed its public listing on Nasdaq (CRWV) in March 2025. Learn more at www.coreweave.com.

Leidos Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

CoreWeave Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include statements related to the provision of CoreWeave's AI cloud services to the U.S. government, the collaboration between CoreWeave and Leidos, and CoreWeave's ability to meet government contracting requirements for such workloads as described in this press release. The forward-looking statements made in this press release are subject to the execution of definitive agreements in the future. There can be no assurance that such definitive agreements will be finalized or that the contemplated transactions will be completed on the terms described, in a timely manner, or at all. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed in CoreWeave's filings with the SEC under the caption "Risk Factors", including in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC for the quarter ended March 310, 2026, copies of which may be obtained by visiting CoreWeave's Investor Relations website at https://investors.coreweave.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to CoreWeave at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. CoreWeave assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.

Media Contacts:

Leidos

Todd Blecher

(571) 926-3822

[email protected]

CoreWeave

[email protected]

SOURCE Leidos Holdings Inc.